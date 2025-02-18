Billionaire Elon Musk addressed the shift in his political stance during a joint interview with President Donald Trump for Fox News.

Once admired by liberals for his role in revolutionizing electric vehicles and space travel, Musk now says he has experienced firsthand what he calls "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Musk: I used to be adored by the left. I was at a friend's birthday party and I mentioned the President's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like meth and rabies... pic.twitter.com/oN8f4Pa8Du — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025

"I used to be adored by the left," Musk told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "But I happened to mention the president's name at a dinner party, and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained methamphetamine and rabies."

Musk mocked the reaction he received, saying they had become "completely irrational" and incapable of holding a "normal conversation."

The wide-ranging interview, filmed at the White House, will mark the first joint television appearance of Musk and Trump when it is aired Tuesday night. The two are said to have discussed the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—the unofficial agency Musk helps lead—along with Trump's first 100 days back in office and plans for further government restructuring.

In recent weeks, DOGE has targeted multiple federal agencies with allegations of waste, fraud and abuse, including the Department of Education, Health and Human Services and USAID. Trump confirmed that Musk would also be looking into the Pentagon, which has failed multiple audits in recent years.

The operation has come under scrutiny from the public and political leaders who question the legality of mass firings and department shut downs at the behest of Musk—an un-elected "special government employee"—without congressional oversight.

Originally published by Latin Times.