At the conclusion of President Donald Trump's third cabinet meeting, presidential adviser Elon Musk can be heard off camera raising the issue of death threats directed toward DOGE employees before Trump interrupts him and the footage ends.

Elon Musk can be heard complaining off camera about death threats he's getting as the feed of the cabinet meeting ends pic.twitter.com/cI69Vu1Ltx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2025

After Trump thanks the cabinet to conclude the meeting, Musk is heard speaking above chatter, stating that he and his DOGE employees face daily death threats. The room quiets as Musk continues.

"Just trying to do the right thing for the American taxpayer and the American people," he says. Trump repeats, "Alright," and the cameras stop filming.

The clip of cabinet members seemingly ignoring Musk's concerns was not met with any more sympathy on social media. Users chimed in with some hilarious slams of the multi-billionaire.

"The richest man in the world is also the biggest crybaby you will ever meet," wrote one user. "WHO CARES!!🤣🤡🤡🤣," "Too bad, so sad," and a sarcastic, "Thoughts and prayers," were among the dismissive comments.

Some critics pointed to Musk's own online behavior as a possible reason for the hostility he faces. "He thinks he can sit on X all day and insult and mock people. You think people like that behavior or cutting off veterans' paychecks?" asked one user. "Sucks to suck," said another.

Others took the opportunity to criticize what many perceive as Musk capitalizing on his government influence. "The right thing for the taxpayer is to stop taking government subsidies for Tesla while being the richest person in the world," a commenter wrote.

Musk's complaint also drew rebuke from critics of DOGE-initiated cuts to social services. "Maybe that'll make him rethink the actual threats of death he's implicitly handing out to those who rely on Social Security, SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.," one reply asserted.

His critics offered their own solutions to his troubles, including, "Then stop ruining the country," and "Musk is more than welcome to go back to his life—no one elected him."

Among the disdain, many loyal fans defended the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, stressing the severity of death threats and condemning Democrats as "the party of violence."

Opponents of Musk have increasingly targeted Tesla vehicles and dealerships with acts of protest, including arson and vandalism. Despite federal support, with Attorney General Pam Bondi investigating acts against Tesla as "terrorism," and Trump purchasing his own Tesla, investors have become wary.

One early investor has even called for Musk to step down as CEO of Tesla, joining a growing segment of people apparently more interested in accountability than victimhood.

Originally published on Latin Times