A 12-foot bust of Elon Musk, located outside the SpaceX Starbase in South Texas, was "destroyed" over the weekend, coinciding with more than 1,400 "Hands Off!" protests held across the nation.

Sometime before Saturday morning, the vandals removed large chunks of the statue, which was constructed using foam, and peeled off strips of its hard plastic shell, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

"They cut it and took four or five pieces, part of the eyes, so they destroyed it," Eleazar Villafranca, owner of the land where the bust sits, told Express-News. "I put a tarp to cover it so it doesn't look too bad, but now a lot of people are coming to take pictures of the tarp — lots of people."

Outside of vandalism at Tesla dealerships around the globe to protest Musk's growing influence in U.S. politics as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, responsible for massive layoffs in the federal workforce and severe budget cuts, this is the second incident near the SpaceX base.

In February, vandals graffitied an anarchy symbol and "Deny, Defend, Depose," the words written on the bullets that killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, on a nearby mural of Musk.

