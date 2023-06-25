KEY POINTS Elvis Presley's stepbrother David Stanley appeared in the Amazon Prime documentary, "Elvis' Women"

Stanley claimed Presley "couldn't carry on" amid fears his alleged relationships with teenage girls would be exposed

Stanley claimed the singer's alleged "taste for young girls" aged 15 or 16 made him "sick"

Elvis Presley's stepbrother is claiming that the late singer died by suicide.

Presley's stepsibling David Stanley made allegations about the singer's death in the new Amazon Prime documentary, "Elvis' Women," which premiered in May.

"He premeditated taking the medications that killed him," the 85-year-old alleged of Presley in the series, according to the Irish Mirror. "Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn't take it anymore."

Stanley claimed in the documentary that the "Can't Help Falling in Love" singer "couldn't carry on" amid fears that his alleged relationships with teenage girls would be exposed in a book, Page Six reported.

Stanley, a former member of Presley's "entourage," was reportedly in Graceland when the music legend died of a heart attack due to a drug overdose in August 1977.

"His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick," he alleged of Presley, adding that it was a "miracle" the "Suspicious Minds" singer wasn't "busted."

"He got away with things most people didn't, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you," Stanley claimed.

Presley's estate has not addressed Stanley's claims as of this writing, according to the outlet.

The documentary also includes interviews with women who claim to have been pursued by Presley at a young age and examines the late singer's relationship with his wife, Priscilla.

Presley married Priscilla in 1967 when he was 32 and she was 21. They welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968 before divorcing five years later.

Priscilla and Presley's relationship will also be explored in Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," which is set to premiere in October and is based on Priscilla's memoir, "Elvis and Me."

However, Presley's estate criticized the upcoming movie, calling it "horrible" in a statement Thursday.

"It feels like a college movie," an official told TMZ. "The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like."

Priscilla has been supportive of the project, even promoting it on Instagram.

"I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola," she wrote. "She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Coppola responded, "This is so nice. Thank you. I am so happy to be telling your story."

If you have thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours, every day.