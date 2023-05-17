KEY POINTS Priscilla Presley said she and Riley Keough reached a settlement in the fight over Lisa Marie's estate

She clarified that she never filed a lawsuit against her granddaughter

Priscilla asked fans for privacy as they grieve Lisa Marie's passing

Lisa Marie Presley's family has reached a settlement in the battle over her trust.

Lawyers for the late singer's mother Priscilla Presley, 77, and daughter Riley Keough, 33, reached the settlement Tuesday at a Los Angeles courthouse, People reported.

Priscilla released a statement confirming that they have resolved the issue.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla's representatives told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Although the media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," the reps added.

The statement also requested that fans give the family the privacy they need at this time.

"My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever," Priscilla said.

Justin Gold, Keough's attorney, told reporters Tuesday, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it," according to People.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla, died in January at the age of 54 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. Keough was named as the beneficiary of Lisa Marie's estate following the death of her mother.

The trust battle began four days after Lisa Marie's memorial that month, when lawyers for Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust.

The change removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees and gave control of the trust — the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), which together brought in a reported $110 million in 2022 — to Keough and her late brother Benjamin.

Priscilla claimed that she didn't receive the amendment during her daughter's lifetime, as laid out in the terms of a 2010 trust arrangement.

In addition to this, she claimed that the document misspelled her name and lacked witnesses and notarization. She also questioned the authenticity of Lisa Marie's signature.

But an unnamed friend of Lisa Marie's told People at the time that "there's zero question" that the late singer "wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees" and for all her children to be the beneficiaries.

Reports claimed in February that the grandmother and granddaughter were not on speaking terms amid the estate battle.

"Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true ... it's just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother," an anonymous insider told Page Six.

The insider, allegedly a friend of the late singer's, claimed Keough used to be close to her grandmother. However, that allegedly changed after Lisa Marie's passing and Priscilla's filing.

"Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother," the tipster claimed.

Another unnamed insider also claimed to Page Six that Priscilla's filing was "strictly a money grab" because the late singer "had no relationship" with her mother.

But in a statement released on Feb. 3, Priscilla insisted that she was acting with "integrity and love."