"Emily in Paris" is returning to Netflix for a fourth season. but one fan-favorite character's fate is still uncertain.

During an interview with E! News during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Sunday, Lucien Laviscount — who plays Alfie, a love interest of Lily Collins' Emily on the show — dished on whether or not he'll be returning to the Darren Star series for Season 4.

"I don't know if I'm back," the 30-year-old British actor, who was promoted to a series regular in the third season, told the outlet. "Talk to Darren."

The jaw-dropping "Emily in Paris" Season 3 finale, released in December last year, ended with heartbreak and a slight hope for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Emily's complicated relationship. But it left fans questioning what was in store for Alfie as he walked out of the marketing executive's life after finding out her true feelings for Gabriel.

Elsewhere in the interview, Laviscount revealed that with or without his character, he hopes that Emily will "be happy."

The "Scream Queens" actor also previously expressed his interest in reprising his role as the charming and sarcastic Portsmouth native, telling E! News during the premiere of "Emily in Paris" Season 3 back in December that "it would be great to come back."

"But honestly, I think I've had a really, really incredible two seasons on this show. It's been really special," Laviscount admitted.

The actor teased a potential storyline for his character, suggesting that if Emily and Alfie get a second chance at love, Collins' character might have to "pull something out of the bag to get the main man back." He also joked that the fourth season could dive into Alfie's "sick, twisted side" as he sought "revenge" for his broken heart.

In January 2022, the 33-year-old "Love, Rosie" star confirmed that "Emily in Paris" was renewed for a fourth season.

"Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news... @emilyinparis is back for Season 3... AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can't tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit, but she'd be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!' Collins wrote on her Instagram post.

Netflix has yet to confirm the official cast list for Season 4, according to Elle. But the outlet noted that it was filmed back-to-back with the third season, so the majority of the main cast, including Collins, Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, are expected to return.

Showrunner Star previously hinted that Alfie would continue to appear on the show even if he and Emily are over.

"I don't think romantically he is in the picture. I don't think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he's working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way," the show creator told Deadline in December last year.