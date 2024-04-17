One glaring gap in today's society is the absence of comprehensive initiatives designed for families. There are countless options for various demographics—children, women, men, and even couples, but the holistic needs of the family unit often go unaddressed. This disparity has far-reaching implications for societal well-being, especially in an era where social media and artificial intelligence (AI) pose challenges to families.

Jack Gindi, affectionately known as Papa Jack, made it his mission to empower families and bridge this gap in support systems. Growing up as the youngest of six in a modest Brooklyn home, Jack recognized early on that there was a need for a platform offering family-oriented programs that advocate for intergenerational connection, learning and growth.

He then established Believe, Become, Be You (BBBY), an organization offering families a safe space to address issues such as health, wealth, and relationships. The forward-thinking organization is the outcome of Jack's resilience, reinvention, and pursuit of personal growth. Despite leading a pioneering organization, he emphasizes, "I'm not a psychiatrist or a scholar. I'm just your 'regular Joe.' But I hope to share the learnings I earned in my life journey with others."

Jack experienced a rough childhood, facing adversity and bullying. Despite this, he believed that he was destined for something greater. Unfortunately, like many young people, he lacked guidance and mentorship. At 15, Jack left school and started working with his father in a novelty shop in Queens, New York. He became an expert in recognizing market opportunities and observing consumer preferences thanks to this experience in the retail business. This helped him transition into the real estate industry.

At 53, Jack found himself at a crossroads. He had built a successful real estate company with over $250 million worth of assets, but a single mistake in 2006 combined with the 2008 financial crisis led it to bankruptcy. The entrepreneur lost everything he had worked hard to achieve, including his home and business.

Refusing to be defined by his setback, Jack rebuilt his life from the ground up, leveraging the knowledge, wisdom, and resources he acquired over a lifetime. He drew inspiration from the powerful concept of BE DO HAVE. He was introduced to this philosophy in 1980 when he participated in a program called Life Spring. It centers around becoming the person one aspires to be, living as if they've already achieved their goals, and taking action accordingly.

This concept became the foundation upon which Jack built his personal and professional life. His path toward self-discovery led him to delve into the teachings of thought leaders such as Wayne Dyer, Bob Proctor, Tony Robbins, and many others. He embraced their wisdom and incorporated it into his life.

In 2012, Jack was able to come back stronger from bankruptcy and began to rebuild his life. He eventually achieved a level of success that surpassed even his previous accomplishments in his own personal self-worth.

However, in 2018 despite his achievements, Jack felt that something was missing. A personal trainer Jack hired to help with his gym workouts introduced him to Wake Up Warrior, a program led by Garrett J. White. "I was inspired by the program, which focuses on turning dreams into reality with a proven methodical system.

Then one day in 2021, Jack got an email from Mike Dooley offering the possibility of becoming a certified trainer in Mike's course Infinite Possibilities (IP). Jack took him up on that offer which led him to meet Rebecca Psigoda, who took the teachings of IP and wrote the "I Believe in Me" program for kids.

Fast forward to today, Jack is now a certified trainer in all three programs, Infinite Possibilities, I Believe in Me and the Wake up Warrior (WUW) curriculum. "I used the most significant evolutions and tools from these programs to create BBBY".

"My goal is to empower children and families with the belief that with their imagination, thoughts, words, and actions, applied daily, in alignment with their goals and dreams, anything is possible.

"After I started building the online course 'I Believe in Me,' I realized I needed to reinforce the teachings and the perfect way to do that is through combining it with aspects of the WUW program. The methods and tools from the WUW program accelerate the achievement of dreams and goals with daily deliberate actions.

After overcoming childhood trauma, marital challenges, and personal struggles, Jack understood the significant impact parents' guidance and support can have on a child's development. He believes the greatest gift one can give their children is the tools and frameworks to face life's challenges with resilience and unlock their infinite potential.

"Now, my goal is to help families build deeper bonds, improve their health and well-being, and strengthen their connection with themselves and the world around them."

The live online program has already kicked off its journey, with its inaugural class having six enthusiastic children accompanied by their parents. Even though it's still in its early stages, it has already made a meaningful impact on the lives of the children and families involved.

To facilitate this initiative, Jack has built the BBBY platform. It's a learning management system (LMS) designed to host various educational programs. The founder envisions the platform as a hub for personal growth and educational content. Besides the I Believe in Me course, it will also feature other transformative programs, including the Infinite Possibilities course.

When asked about his vision for the platform, Jack answers, "My goal is to see thousands or even millions of faces gathering virtually every week, engaging in conversations that promote growth, expansion, and self-discovery." With this, Papa Jack sees the Believe, Become, Be You as a movement—a catalyst toward empowering and transforming the lives of millions of children and families.