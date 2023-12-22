Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is crucial for enhancing business productivity and growth. Without the correct software, an organization may encounter several issues hindering its success. Even when the right ERP is integrated into an organization, adverse effects can occur if the project manager and software developer involved do not understand a client's needs and how a system should function. ERPGAP, an organization specializing in Odoo Suite, a leading ERP system, prevents these issues by designing perfect system integrations.

Diogo Duarte, the Founder and CTO of ERPGAP, was motivated to create the company because he observed the challenges faced by clients attempting to implement the ERP independently. As many have experienced, the most established ERP systems are either outdated or overly complex. In both scenarios, users—regardless of their technical aptitude—cannot derive value from the software. Diogo intimately understands these challenges as a seasoned software developer. He also recognizes that many businesses are unaware that ERP software can be tailored to their needs through companies like ERPGAP.

ERPGAP was established in 2015 but further developed through Diogo's five years of freelancing and contributions to Odoo Suite, an open-source and commercially available ERP software. Initially, when the company commenced, it served various industries and markets across Europe and the US. Diogo's team operated in industries such as facility management, legal, manufacturing and e-commerce. Presently, ERPGAP has several employees in Portugal and other remote collaborators worldwide. The distributed team assists clients in aligning Odoo Suite with their business needs using the expertise of business analysts, project managers and software developers.

ERPGAP clients discover how Odoo Suite can benefit their business through virtual consultations. Diogo exclusively chooses to work with this software due to its diverse applications. Odoo Suite encompasses CRM, e-commerce, accounting, marketing, inventory management and more. Diogo mentions that while other ERPs offer various services, Odoo Suite stands out with its affordable pricing model and robust integration options. These characteristics make the software highly advantageous for all businesses by simplifying operations.

"ERPGAP provides Odoo Suite to clients because it's a holistic ERP software," says Diogo, "Its open-source version is continuously developed through its community contributors, which then leads to commercial upgrades. Clients have heightened satisfaction with the software for this reason. ERPGAP serves clients in the US and the UK, as well as some European countries. While businesses believe that ERP software can be easily implemented by purchasing and uploading it company-wide, our team believes it takes the right digital architects to tailor the software for the business.

''ERPGAP's software developers, project managers and business analysts ensure that Odoo Suite is the right fit for your business and that we take the correct steps to have a flawless software transformation. This is critical as businesses need a steward to carry the responsibility while their teams handle daily operations. ERPGAP's extensive experience in the implementation of Odoo makes a huge difference in the success of these complex projects.''

ERPGAP plans to continue providing clients with hands-on, personalized services. The organization will focus on increasing its Odoo Onboarding Support service, as this is a comprehensive product for clients introducing the software. However, ERPGAP will still serve clients focused on isolated services of Odoo Suite. If you're looking to boost sales, manage your finances, integrate your services and accomplish much more, consider partnering with ERPGAP to implement Odoo Suite.