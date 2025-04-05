After almost a year since the European Union claimed that X violated the rules and provisions under the Digital Services Act, they are now deciding on the right punishment which may include a fine over $1 billion says reports. Elon Musk's social media platform is now facing a massive fee for their EU violations, and the company is also set to incur other penalties from the authorities on top of it.

EU to Reportedly Fine X With $1B Fine For DSA Violations

There had been many run ins that Elon Musk's X had with the European Union, and they mostly center on the 2023 law known as the Digital Services Act. Now, a report by The New York Times shared that the EU is now in the process of determining the right punishments befitting X's violations against the region's legislation for technology companies and services to follow.

One of the most eye-catching proposals of the EU as per the report is the possible fine against X that would be more than $1 billion, as shared by one person familiar with the matter.

The hefty fine centers on the EU's plans to make X as an example for other social media platforms and digital services that the Union will be adamant in implementing their policies in the region.

Other Penalties Are Also Coming Against X

According to the report, the European Commission is planning to serve X with the fine and other penalties later this Summer, and this will also mark the first time that the new EU law goes against a violator.

However, it does not end with a monetary fine. The EU will also reportedly impose other penalties against X which will require the company to change several aspects of its operations, with demands for changes in its products and services.

The X Global Government Affairs account has shared a statement amidst these reports, claiming that this act is a form of political censorship against the platform.

Elon Musk's X and the EU

Back when the Digital Services Act was fresh from being passed into law in the European Union, it found one of the first violators in the technology industry, and that is Elon Musk's X platform. Musk is known for previously contesting the EU's letter regarding improving social media's countermeasures against disinformation amidst the Hamas attack in the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict.

The scrutiny against X's measures to implement actions against the proliferation of disinformation and misinformation on the platform continued amidst a string of controversies and incidents. Moreover, the EU also targeted X's paid verification program on the platform as a violation in the region, claiming that the easier way to obtain a verified status by only paying is misleading.

X has also faced EU notices and probes regarding its operations including content moderation methods, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and more practices by the company. One of the most recent issues that the EU had against X focused on online privacy as the platform's Grok AI gathered user data for its model training, and this is a potential violation that the Union investigated last year.

Originally published on Tech Times