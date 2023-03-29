KEY POINTS Gabrielle Union will star in the new BET+ special "My Journey to 50"

Gabrielle Union is set to make her BET+ debut in a new documentary special, titled "My Journey To 50," months after signing an overall deal with the company via her I'll Have Another Productions.

The two-part documentary will follow the "Bring It On" star's continental journey through Africa as she explores the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana, the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa along with her husband Dwyane Wade, her family and closest friends in celebration of her 50th birthday.

Union will embark "on a journey that sheds light on the woman she once was and honors [whom] she is in the present while discovering the deeply rooted, bad--s that she has always been," the official movie synopsis read, according to a press release from BET.

It continued, "On this journey, she'll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves."

Special guest appearances include Union and Wade's daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, the former's mother Theresa, her aunt Kate, her niece Chelsea, Angie Martinez, Adair Curtis, and many more.

"I've always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self," Union said in the press release. "There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I'll never forget, and I'm excited for audiences to join me on the journey."

BET Media Group President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills said of the project, "It's a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We're delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+," adding that they're "honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage, and culture."

The documentary, set to air this summer, will be spearheaded by Daytime Emmy Award-nominee Jesse Collins under his production company Jesse Collins Entertainment and Union's I'll Have Another Productions, which launched in 2018.

Aside from Collins and the "L.A.'s Finest" alum, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Kian Gass and Erin Beaurem also serve as executive producers.

"Jesse Collins Entertainment has had an amazing working relationship with Gabrielle over the years, so when given the opportunity to document this life-changing moment for her, we were thrilled to come on board," Jesse Collins Entertainment President Harmon said. "It was an honor to be a part of her milestone birthday and to witness the transformative power of reconnecting with one's ancestral roots."

"My Journey to 50" marks the American actress' first project with BET Studious — a venture launched by Paramount and BET in 2021, which provides premium content from Black creators for streaming and TV channels, such as Paramount+, Nickelodeon, BET+, CBS, and Showtime, among others.

Union entered into a partnership with the Black-owned company, co-founded by business magnate Robert L. Johnson, in June last year under her I'll Have Another production company.

According to Mills, the deal aims to expand their commitment "to extraordinary diverse storytellers and providing platforms to voices that are integral to the fabric of our culture. We look forward to sharing the amazing projects this partnership will generate," per Deadline.

Aside from "My Journey To 50," Union will star in another upcoming project, a Netflix film adaptation of Tia William's best-selling novel "The Perfect Find," alongside Keith Powers, Ts Madison, Numa Perrier, Janet Hubert, and Niecy Nash.

"My Journey To 50" will hit the BET+ streaming platform on June 15.