As political polarization grows in the United States, socially conservative voters are at risk of being discriminated against for their personal beliefs. The Constitution protects an individual's right to political freedom, but the media and various other actors have consistently attacked the reputation of faith-based voters. In this complex landscape where all people want to see their values respected in Congress, but may be unaware of the rules and resources available, Faith and Freedom Coalition emerges with proven solutions. The nonprofit was formed by conservatives with extensive experience in state and federal legislatures to counteract a growing wave of disdain for faith-based voters. By making educational resources widely accessible, Faith and Freedom Coalition is saving a seat for conservative values in the American government.

"Voting remains possibly the best way for Americans to be effective citizens contributing to their country's success," Executive Director Timothy Head says. "Yet, many voters feel disenfranchised from the process because of external pressures or due to a lack of knowledge regarding how to vote for a candidate you resonate with."

Faith and Freedom ensures that socially conservative individuals are able to exercise their voting rights, which directly leads to policies that prevent the degradation of American democracy and uphold faith-based values. The organization has a long history of speaking about hot-button issues like immigration, education, justice reform, and the protection of innocent life. Since 2009, this nonprofit has empowered millions of Americans from varying religious and racial backgrounds to become effective citizens who vote. Faith and Freedom Coalition leadership is uniquely equipped to lead these conversations and the organization's vast number of staff and volunteers are equally committed to ensuring that conservative voters understand the power they have at the polls.

"With our proprietary database of voter contacts and our dedicated staff and volunteers, Faith and Freedom Coalition has been able to touch tens of millions of voters each election cycle," says Founder and Chairman Ralph Reed, one of the most influential political strategists in America today. Reed's background in politics extended many years prior when he was a senior advisor for presidential campaigns and has since become a best-selling author and well-recognized voice in faith-based topics.

Faith and Freedom Coalition now has over 25 state chapters across the United States. The organization's mission is to mobilize and train people of faith to utilize their voting rights by supporting them in registration, conducting exit surveys, and offering resources to understand candidate positioning. Faith and Freedom Coalition also provides training classes outside of normal election schedules to ensure that Americans can take advantage of their voting rights when the next election rolls around.

As the largest voting constituency in all of American politics, faith-based voters are a critical demographic that deserves to have their voice heard in the nation's legislative houses. By leveraging their collective voting power to influence the passing of sound public policy at every level of government, everyday Americans can safeguard essential rights for themselves and their families for generations to come.

