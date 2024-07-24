KEY POINTS The suite allows for embedding MPC wallets into the applications of startups at scale

It provides access to the massive Fireblocks Network that provides direct connectivity to blockchains and exchanges

Fireblocks for Startups is expected to help empower blockchain builders at a time when crypto views are becoming more positive

Blockchain platform Fireblocks has announced the launch of Fireblocks for Startups, a suite of self-service tools designed specifically for startups to easily build blockchain-based products.

Fireblocks for Startups offers a wide range of services, including treasury management, where startups can secure their digital assets, manage daily treasury operations, connect to exchanges, access decentralized finance (DeFi), and interact with trading counterparties.

Startups can also utilize the platform's direct custody wallets-as-a-service (WaaS) feature, which is guaranteed to be a secure way for startups to embed multi-party computation (MPC) wallets into their applications at scale.

The suite allows for setting up embedded wallets, so startups can create non-custodial key management solutions that will allow users to generate their own private keys on their devices, strengthening trust among users who seek assurance that only they have access and control over their wallets.

Finally, Fireblocks for Startups allows access to the Fireblocks Network, which is the cryptocurrency industry's largest digital asset network that provides a layer of trust between counterparties to mitigate the security risks associated with transferring assets. The Network provides direct connectivity to more than 65 blockchains, over 35 exchanges, liquidity providers, on/off ramp partners, and more.

"The short history of crypto shows that successful projects – whether crypto exchanges, DeFi bridges, or NFT platforms – go through periods of hypergrowth during market upswings, with development teams focused solely on maintaining front-end stability while neglecting security in the process. Fireblocks for Startups ensures innovation is always in lockstep with security, providing a robust and accessible infrastructure for blockchain builders to build on without the technical and operational complexity," Idan Ofrat, the co-founder and chief product officer of Fireblocks, told International Business Times in a statement.

The suite's release comes at a critical time for the blockchain industry, as sentiment around cryptocurrencies takes a significant turn – exhibited by the approval of two crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more politicians expressing support for the burgeoning sector.

Fireblocks for Startups is expected to "bring battle-tested technology to power the next generation of innovators in the blockchain space," as the narrative around blockchain, Web3, and crypto evolves on a more positive note.

Fireblocks has seen a staggering 50% spike in startups using its platform since the pilot was launched, including TaxNodes, Kunga, and Dendra. Federico Gutierrez, the managing director of Dendra Group Ltd., said Fireblocks has helped Dendra stay ahead. "Their self-service toolkit has helped to streamline our blockchain operations, allowing us to accelerate our market readiness and maintain the highest standards of security, similar to those upheld by major financial institutions and banks," he said.

Fireblocks has provided blockchain builders with the most secure and scalable platform since 2018. With its experience and track record, it is well-positioned to help a growing number of startups entering the booming world of blocks and digital assets.