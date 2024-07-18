KEY POINTS The product is designed to empower DePIN development while allowing end users to set up their own nodes

InfStones' NaaS product addresses cost and complex management issues that hamper mass adoption

The product's launch is expected to massively expand InfStones' market reach

Leading global blockchain infrastructure provider InfStones has just announced the successful launch of its Node-as-a-Service (NaaS) product, empowering emerging protocols to jumpstart the decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects of emerging protocols while making sophisticated blockchain node operations accessible to mainstream users.

Through InfStones' innovative NaaS product that was designed to empower DePIN development, end users can easily set up their own nodes on a user-friendly interface with just a few clicks. End users can enjoy the same professional, hassle-free services offered to large institutions.

DePINs are among the fastest-growing subsectors in blockchain due to their ability to capture the value of real-world data and resources from traditional physical infrastructure and decentralize their control and ownership for a variety of use cases.

InfStones' NaaS product enables end users to join and actively engage with DePIN communities, allowing them to establish their futures and ensure their longevity while passively earning rewards. DePIN protocols can also leverage the expansive market reach of the product to rapidly source node operators and increase adoption and engagement on their network.

DePIN projects have faced high upfront costs and complex node management that made mass adoption difficult. However, InfStones' NaaS product addresses this issue by providing users with an intuitive decentralized app (dApp) solution similar to other popular Web3 dApps. By just connecting to a wallet when they utilize InfStones' dApp, users can begin operating a node, largely reducing time and resource investment to a minimum – pretty much as simple and consistent as using Uniswap on Lido.

Notably, InfStones' industry-leading node management infrastructure is secured with 24/7 monitoring, AI-automated maintenance, and disaster recovery. It also has an impeccable six-year track record and serves as the backbone for more than 80 blockchain protocols and some of the industry's largest institutions.

"The launch of our innovative Node-as-a-Service product marks an important milestone for us. For the past six years, we have already earned widespread recognition from leading blockchain protocols and institutions for securing their network nodes. Now, we are offering DePIN end users the same enterprise-grade tools deployed for institutions, allowing users to engage with the DePIN community for their choice with a simple, intuitive UI and worry-free service," Dr. Zhenwu Shi, the founder and CEO of InfStones, told International Business Times in a statement.

He said InfStones' NaaS product is expected to massively expand the company's market reach and further strengthen its ability to partner with protocols to rapidly scale their networks, unlocking new possibilities and enriching the Web3 ecosystem.

Since 2018, InfStones has continued to provide top-notch node management services to industry-leading institutions such as Binance, BitGo, and CoinList. In transformative cloud computing platform Aethir's recent Node Sale, InfStones was chosen as an official NaaS partner. The collaboration originated over 35% of the total Checker Nodes sold on the Aethir network, making InfStones one of the largest node service providers on Aethir.

Daniel Wang, the co-founder and CEO of Aethir, said the partnership has crucially helped with Aethir's Checker Node success. "As our official partner, InfStones surpassed our expectations, deploying over 26,000 of our network nodes and rapidly scaling Aethir's adoption, helping us move closer to full decentralization. This is a testament to InfStones' service quality, long-standing reputation, and broad market access," he said.

InfStones' enterprise-grade Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) blockchain infrastructure is trusted by some of the world's top blockchain companies. It is focused on reliability, speed, efficiency, security, and scalability for cross-chain DeFi, NFT, GameFi, and dApp development.