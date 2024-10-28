An anonymous Trump campaign worker was fired after trying to blow the whistle on "grift and greedy" operations she saw during her time advocating for the former president. Nevertheless, she still plans to cast the ballot for the former president.

The new revealing report was first published by The Daily Beast, which kept the worker's identity in anonymity. The worker had been responsible for placing Trump's ads on platforms such as YouTube and Meta's Facebook and Instagram. They worked in campaign headquarters for months but were not directly employed by the Trump campaign.

The worker wrote in an "explosive email" concerns about how the campaign's most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, allegedly funneled millions of dollars to companies which, they allegs, are overcharging Trump, the Beast reports

"The grift and greed I've witnessed makes me sick and I think leadership has been bad stewards of generous donors' money," the worker said in the email after she was abruptly fired on Oct. 18. "I'm 100% on Team Trump— I want the very best for this campaign, but what I've witnessed is greedy and wrong."

The person did not explicitly describe what they meant by "grift and greed."

The woman also argued that campaign employees became convinced that leadership had installed "a listening device in a cut out hole" to a conference room at campaign headquarters in South Florida to eavesdrop on private conversations by their colleagues.

She also claimed Sean Dollman, the campaign's chief financial officer, searched conference rooms in an attempt to find surveillance devices, in fear he was being spied on. Dollman, however, has denied these allegations.

"This is nothing more than fanciful lies and fabrications from a disgruntled former employee of a vendor, and this person apparently was a terrible teammate who also disclosed private, internal information to outside individuals," the campaign official wrote.

The former worker's declarations come as LaCivita raised eyebrows over the past week after another Daily Beast report revealed he had made $22 million from Trump's political operation since 2022.

After joining the Trump campaign in 2022, LaCivita negotiated three contracts that gave his LLC a generous cut of Trump's TV and digital ads, direct mail and other campaign spending. He also collected retainers that at times amounted to $75,000 a month, the Beast reports.

By comparison, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon, Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign manager, is paid $13,442 a month, campaign finance records show.

LaCivita's compensation is unusually high, experts say, which raises questions about whether his personal stake in the campaign's ad buys and direct mail operations has influenced key decisions about how the campaign has been spending its money.

"I've never heard of a package that rich in a presidential campaign," said Trevor Potter, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission who served as the chief counsel for John McCain's presidential campaign. Potter also called the sum "eye-opening," questioning the extent others in the campaign had approved or were even aware of them.