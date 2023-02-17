KEY POINTS Jonathan Dibble is a janitor at Jensen Beach High School

Officers said the images are not connected with any students at the school

Parents are told to speak to their kids and report any suspicious behavior about Dibble

A Florida high school janitor has been arrested after he was found with a massive collection of child pornography images.

Deputies executed a search at the residence of 32-year-old Jonathan Dibble, of Jensen Beach, on Tuesday and found hundreds of disturbing still and video images of children as young as infants, Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"They've recovered over 100 child pornographic photos that depict children from the age of infant to 12 years old," Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek said, reported Law & Crime.

During the search, deputies seized computers and other devices from the home. They are now examining the data on the devices.

Dibble is a janitor at Jensen Beach High School. Officers said the images do not appear to be that of local children and are not connected with any students at the school. However, they have requested parents to speak to their children about the arrest and report any suspicious behavior about Dibble.

"We're able to go through every device that he has, which we've done. So far, there's nothing that points back to hidden cameras or anything that depicts anyone at any of our Martin County schools," Budensiek added.

The sheriff's office said they were working closely with Martin County School District. It is not known if the school has taken any action against Dibble.

Jennifer DeShazo, the school district's public information director, described the incident as their "worst nightmare." "It's a reprehensible crime. And being in the business of educating and safeguarding children, it's absolutely our worst nightmare," DeShazo said.

Dibble is now being held without bond in the Martin County Jail.

In a similar incident in Florida, a former janitor at a public high school in Seminole County was convicted after he installed a hidden cell phone in a student bathroom and secretly filmed students with their private parts exposed. Derremy Jerrell Walker, from Sanford, was found guilty of using or attempting to use children to produce sexually explicit videos.