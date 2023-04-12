KEY POINTS A Florida man faces several charges after firing multiple rounds through the door of a crowded restaurant

Restaurant staff told the suspect to leave after he harassed female guests

The suspect denied firing his gun at the restaurant despite witnesses saying otherwise

A Florida man allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the door of a crowded restaurant in Seminole County over the weekend after he became upset that he was told to leave.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Nordick, fired at least 10 rounds through the door of the Back Porch Longwood Restaurant and Bar on Wekiva Springs Road Sunday night, Fox 35 Orlando reported, citing the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Johnston, the general manager of Back Porch, told the outlet that they decided to kick out Nordick due to his alleged unruly behavior.

"He was harassing some female guests. He wouldn't take no for an answer," Johnston said.

Nordick left the establishment, but he came back moments later, according to Johnston.

"When he got to the side of the building, that's when his intent became clear. He started pulling on doors trying to get in," Johnston added.

After hearing gunshots from the parking lot, the staff of the restaurant moved customers into the kitchen. At that point, Nordick started shooting through the front door, according to the arrest affidavit.

There were about 25 people inside the restaurant when the shooting happened. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said that no one was hurt in the incident.

The restaurant's general manager took the incident personally.

"This is my home. I'm the one that leaves this place. I didn't like that my people were put in danger and my guests were put in danger. It's definitely not a good feeling," Johnston said.

The restaurant was temporarily closed for repairs. It is unclear if it has since reopened.

Nordick fled the area right after the shooting. He was later located by responding officers about a mile away from the restaurant, carrying a handgun while walking at an intersection of Sabal Palm Drive South and Wekiva Springs Road.

When questioned by officers, the suspect admitted to having a few drinks while at the restaurant and being upset when he was asked to leave. But he denied shooting at the restaurant.

However, the arrest report said the shell casings used by the firearm retrieved from the suspect matched the 10 found at the scene, according to a report by the Orlando Sentinel.

A witness also identified Nordick as the shooter, according to the arrest report.

Several charges were filed against the suspect, including attempted homicide without premeditation, shooting into an occupied structure, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

Nordick is currently being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

On Monday afternoon, Nordick faced a judge, who agreed that he be held without bond on the grounds that he's a "danger to the community," WFTV9 reported.

The judge ordered that if Nordick is released, he would have to wear an electronic monitoring device and be prohibited from going anywhere near the restaurant.