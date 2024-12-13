A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly called her health insurance company and told them "delay, deny, depose," the words associated with the suspect in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, according to police.

On Tuesday, the FBI contacted the Lakeland Police Department after a local woman reportedly threatened a BlueCross BlueShield employee while making a call about a denied claim, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFLA.

The woman, identified as 42-year-old Briana Boston, reportedly said at the end of the recorded phone call, "Delay, Deny, Depose. You people are next," the affidavit stated as reported by First Coast News.

Taken from a title of a bestselling book about the health insurance inudustry, the words "delay," "deny" and "depose" were reportedly found engraved on the bullet casings used in the murder of CEO Brian Thompson. The words have quickly become a popular phrase online, being used in banners and on merchandise.

When police went to Boston's home to confirm the statements, she allegedly admitted to using the phrase "because it's what is in the news right now," the affidavit stated according to WFLA.

Boston reportedly said that she was not a threat, but added that "healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil," according to the affidavit obtained by First Coast News.

Authorities concluded that the "statements were meant to threaten the insurance company by using the UnitedHealthcare CEO's homicide to her advantage," the affidavit stated.

Boston was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. Her bond was set to $100,000.