A former Trump lawyer claimed that he knows who is preventing files pertaining to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein from being released, stating that the documents are being concealed in order to protect high profile actors.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz appeared on The Sean Spicer Show in conversation with host Sean Spicer in March, during which he revealed that he had seen Epstein's client list, but could not reveal its contents due to confidentiality agreements.

"This is not an opinion, this is a fact. I was accused falsely and ultimately I was completely cleared... From day one, from the day I was accused I said I want every document out because I knew every document would prove I was innocent," he began, revealing that he had been falsely accused to be a client himself.

"I know for a fact documents are being suppressed. They're being suppressed to protect individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them," Dershowitz said.

"But I'm bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can't disclose what I know. But hand to God, I know the names of people whose files are being suppressed in order to protect them, and that's wrong," he added.

"Just out of curiosity, without names, are these politicians? Business leaders? Both?" Spicer asked.

"They're everything, and let me tell you, at least one of them is somebody who was accused. Others are accusers, and judges have said if somebody calls themselves a victim we're not going to give any information about them. But they may not be victims, they may be perpetrators," said Dershowitz. "So we don't have information about false accusers, and we know there have been many false accusers who have accused innocent people for money."

"Those records are being deliberately, willfully suppressed, and they shouldn't be suppressed. If the accusation is allowed out, so should the material that diminishes the credibility of the accuser," he continued.

"We want total transparency on this, every single document, no redaction. That's what I've said from day one. I waive any of my rights to privacy, anything there is about me, I'm happy because it will be exculpatory," he added.

Earlier this week, days after the Department of Justice announced that Epstein had no client list, President Donald Trump brushed off comments about his former pal and the alleged client list while speaking to journalists.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking — we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable," Trump said Tuesday to a reporter.

Originally published on Latin Times