Although President-elect Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence seemingly put their differences aside at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, the former vice president's wife couldn't say the same.

Karen Pence was labeled "frosty" by an X user after a video showed she remained seated as Trump and Melania walked by to their seats.

Both former VP Al Gore and Pence remained seated as Melania walked by but jumped up to shake Trump's hand.

Karen Pence wants nothing to do with Donald or Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/VJB14nzOhR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 9, 2025

When Melania held out her hand for Karen, however, the former VP's wife remained seated.

Frosty! — Michael S. Freeman (@Citizen54S) January 9, 2025

X users seemingly agreed with Karen's actions.

"Despite the fact that I don't quite agree with Pence in certain areas, he is a dignified and gracious person. But his wife does not need to forgive the person who attempted to mount an insurrection which almost killed him," X user @livingdystopia wrote.

The clip was shared during a NewsNation broadcast, which surmised Carter's funeral may have been the first time Pence and Trump have reunited since the frenzied end of their term in January 2021.

Originally published by Latin Times