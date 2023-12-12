NoDK LLC defines the future of dental care by leveraging cutting-edge technology that allows for a quick, painless, effective, and low-cost caries lesion treatment.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) most recent Global Oral Health Status Report, 3.5 billion people, or 45% of the world's population, suffer from oral diseases. Untreated dental caries is the most common condition, affecting approximately 2.5 billion individuals. Given this context, it is crucial to underline that oral health problems are associated with various conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory pneumonia.

One of the most significant contributors to the rapid increase of oral diseases is the staggering inequalities in accessing oral health services with vulnerable and disadvantaged populations (i.e., minority groups, people living in remote areas, the elderly living alone, individuals living with disabilities, low-income households, etc.) being the most affected. There are several barriers to delivering oral health services.

Firstly, oral health care requires colossal expenses, burdening families and communities. Oral health services are also difficult to integrate with primary health care models because they typically utilize expensive high-tech materials and equipment that require access to electricity and running water. Moreover, following the overwhelming demand for traditional treatment, the shortage of dentists worldwide can be felt.

Lastly, public oral health research is not prioritized in many countries. Therefore, there is slow progress in developing necessary oral health interventions and policies. Adding to the narrative is the fact that traditional dental treatment can subject children to general anesthesia. One study reports that general anesthesia in children could lead to long-term neurodevelopmental deficits.

In the face of these persisting issues in the oral care industry, NoDK LLC, a leading science and research company based in Wilsonville, Oregon, developed cutting-edge technology that offers quick, painless, effective, and low-cost caries lesion treatment. NoDK utilizes a microfluidic reusable dispensing system called CaviGuard that allows medical and dental professionals to apply a metered dose of the combination of 38% silver diamine fluoride (SDF) and 5% sodium fluoride varnish (FV), two of the most effective components in eliminating caries.

CaviAir, a portable and compact compressed air device, allows users to dry lesions anywhere without the need for electricity and expensive equipment. Mixing glass ionomer cement (GIC), a dental filling material, is also made easy with NoDK's hand-powered triturator, CaviMix. In essence, the innovative company defines the future of dental care with its revolutionary treatment system. NoDK developed an online training platform containing videos beneficial for learning more about the NoDK treatment methodology, providing access to presentations by internationally renowned clinicians and researchers.

Recognizing that the prevalence of caries in Bolivian children is among the highest worldwide, NoDK spearheaded the movement toward accessible and affordable dental treatment in the country. The company collaborated with schools, parents, local communities, and health authorities to demonstrate the effectiveness of its innovative methods and tools. Aside from utilizing tools that ensure pain-free, portable, effective, and low-cost treatments and bringing them to underserved communities, NoDK offers an alternative to traditional dental treatments that require anesthesia for children, promoting healthy brain development.

To further fulfill its mission to address the issues regarding inequalities in accessing oral health services, especially within disadvantaged populations, NoDK partnered with SIGMA Corp, the leader in the manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products located in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Ultimately, NoDK aims to empower governments, integrated health systems, and public health programs with the cost-effective tools it developed. Partnerships, especially with government programs, are vital to enhance access, lower costs, and revolutionize dental care on a national and global scale.

Marcus Duffin, the CEO of NoDK, remarked, "This treatment we developed is very fast, safe, and easy to do. We imagine that hospitals, schools, and communities all over the world will someday integrate this into their treatments. Ultimately, this was built for the healthcare system as a whole. What makes it unique is its portability, affordability, and the fact that it doesn't require electricity. It allows you to go anywhere and dry the cavity, treat it, and fill it for a much lower cost than you will find anywhere else."