Portia thought it was best to marry Curtis without revealing that Trina may be his daughter, but on the Tuesday, Feb. 14 episode of "General Hospital," Portia will question whether she should go through with the wedding.

In the ABC promo video, Laura (Genie Francis) asks if Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) know of any reason why they should not be joined in holy matrimony. "GH" spoilers reveal Portia makes her decision.

In the previous episode, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) told Portia that Stella (Vernee Watson) suspects Trina (Tabyana Ali) may be Curtis' daughter. Viewers are aware that Portia lied and told Curtis there was no chance Trina could be his daughter.

Jordan advised Portia to tell Curtis the secret before their wedding, and it appears Portia will start to reconsider her decision to keep the truth from him.

Will Portia go through with the wedding, or will she tell Curtis the truth about Trina at the altar?

Elsewhere in the promo video for the ABC soap opera, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) tells Heather (Alley Mills) that everyone needs a backup plan. "General Hospital" spoilers say Ryan sees through Heather.

Ryan and Heather plan to break out of Spring Ridge with Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl), but Ryan believes Heather has other intentions.

It appears Heather will put the first step of the escape plan in motion by gifting Ryan with a sharp object for Valentine's Day.

Heather previously told Ryan they need to escape with their daughter, who is also pregnant. However, Ryan suspects Heather plans to betray him and run off with Esme.

Will Ryan figure out Heather's real plan, or will she outsmart the notorious serial killer?

Other "GH" spoilers tease Stella gets an unexpected visit, Trina has a hunch, and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) follow a lead.

"General Hospital" airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.