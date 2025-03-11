Gigi Hadid has spoken for the first time about her relationship with Bradley Cooper, calling it "very romantic and happy."

In an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, Hadid shared details about their romance. The 29-year-old model refers to him as "Bradley," and they have been together for over a year. They met through a mutual friend at a child's backyard birthday party.

"I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential," Hadid said. "Then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve ... and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

Hadid and Cooper are both parents. She shares a four-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Cooper has an almost eight-year-old daughter, Lea, with model Irina Shayk. Hadid admitted she doesn't think their relationship would have happened earlier in her life.

"I respect him so much as a creative," she said. "And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

Though frequently seen out together, Hadid said she values privacy. "You want to give yourself a normal experience of dating," she explained, adding that fame complicates things.

Regarding media speculation, she acknowledged that reports are often "kind of right and kind of wrong" but chooses not to dwell on them.

On co-parenting with Malik, Hadid emphasized mutual respect. "We're not interested in giving everyone our whole story. What we are interested in is raising our daughter together, with so much respect for each other, and not just as co-parents, but what we've been through together."

