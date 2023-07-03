KEY POINTS Girls' Generation YoonA and 2PM's Lee Junho sparked dating rumors

A reported claimed that the "King the Land" co-stars developed a romantic relationship before filming the series

Their respective agencies are still "checking" with the artists

"King the Land" co-stars YoonA and Lee Junho have sparked dating rumors.

On Monday local time, South Korean media outlet Proof reported, citing an unnamed entertainment insider, that the 33-year-old Girls' Generation member and the 33-year-old main vocalist of 2PM have been dating since before filming their ongoing Netflix series.

The source claimed that YoonA and Junho decided to work on "King the Land" together after they developed a romantic relationship. International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Following the report, the pair's respective entertainment labels released their first statements on the dating rumors.

"We heard about the dating rumor and are currently confirming it," Junho's longtime label JYP Entertainment said in a statement, per local media outlet News1.

SM Entertainment — the home of Girls' Generation since 2007 — also said that it was "checking" with its artist.

YoonA and Junho first worked together as co-hosts of MBC's "Gayo Daejejeon" in 2021. At the time, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the pair's good chemistry when they performed Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' hit song "Señorita" for the opening of the show, which has since been described as a "legendary" couple dance.

After their performance, fans took to social media to share their hopes that the pair would star in a K-drama together.

YoonA and Junho were then cast as the lead stars for "King the Land," a romantic-comedy drama that centers on the love-hate relationship between a bright and hard-working hotelier named Cheon Sa-rang and an heir to the King Group's chain of hotels, Gu Won.

Although the dating rumors have yet to be confirmed, fans took to Twitter to express their support and approval of the pair, praising the two stars' offscreen and onscreen chemistry.

"The chemistry is quite literally oozing[.] I wouldn't be surprised [if] they'll get married in a couple of years," one user said, attaching an edited video of what appeared to be the pair's recent advertisement.

the chemistry is quite literally oozing I wouldn't be surprised they'll get married in a couple of years pic.twitter.com/g2Bsp2QPAq — jules saw svt! + D-3🎂 (@junealogy_) July 3, 2023

Another commented, "If this is [real], I AM ALL OUT SUPPORT. Since their dance [collaborations], I've been supporting this duo. No wonder there is a different spark while watching 'King The Land.' Good luck [with your] future projects!! if it's not yet [really] confirmed, it's okay, I'll still support [you] guys!!"

"I love them both. They've been close for a while, and I'm very supportive. They match so much and have a lot of chemistry, I'm watching their drama and I'm loving it," a third user wrote.

"They're so perfect for each other," a fourth user said.

"King the Land" is currently airing on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST. It is also available on the streaming platforms Netflix and South Korea's TVING.