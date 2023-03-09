KEY POINTS Goldie Hawn regretted skipping the 1970 Oscars ceremony

She won best supporting actress for her performance in 1969's "Cactus Flower"

She learned about her win the following morning and "had a good cry" over the moment

Goldie Hawn has revealed her biggest career regret.

Hawn won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1970 for her performance in 1969's "Cactus Flower" but was not there to accept her award in person.

While recounting the night of her win on April 7, 1970, in a new profile for Variety, she admitted that if she could get a do-over, she would attend the ceremony.

"I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award," she told Variety about that evening. "I regret it. It's something that I look back on now and think, 'It would have been so great to be able to have done that.'"

Hawn, who was 25 and only had two film credits to her name at the time, was in London filming the movie "There's a Girl in My Soup" on the night of the 1970 Academy Awards. She explained that she did not expect to win against accomplished actresses like Sylvia Miles for "Midnight Cowboy" and Susannah York for "They Shoot Horses, Don't They?"

Hawn also missed the show that evening. "I forgot it was on television that night," she told the magazine. "Then I woke up to a phone call at like 4 in the morning. And it was a man's voice and he said, 'Hey, congratulations, you got it.' 'I got what?' 'You got the Academy Award for best supporting actress."

She remembered thanking the caller, ending the call, and then calling her parents. She "had a good cry" over her win, according to the actress.

Hawn admitted that she had never seen the footage of the moment she won until a few weeks ago, when this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel recently told her Fred Astaire announced her name when she won. Raquel Welch, who died last month at 82, accepted the award on Hawn's behalf at the time.

"He said, 'Did you ever see the part where you're being announced by Fred Astaire?' And I said, 'Fred Astaire?!' He's my idol. And I didn't know he was the one that announced my name. I got emotional when I finally saw it," Hawn shared.

Although she missed the 1970 ceremony, she returned to the Oscars as a nominee in 1981 for "Private Benjamin," as a co-host in 1987, and 13 times as a presenter.

Meanwhile, Hawn also spoke briefly of her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

"Kurt is extraordinarily brilliant and creative and collaborative — not in the kitchen," she told Variety with a laugh. "But really, he's just amazing."

Hawn has three children, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell. Kate and Oliver are both close to their stepdad.

In February 2022, Oliver joked about his "official retirement" when his family temporarily moved to Hawn and Russell's home in Las Vegas. He shared a 15-minute clip of himself while riding a car with his mom and stepdad.

"Just a dude with a couple of legends riding in his back seat," one social media user commented. Another added, "Goldie and Kurt are my favorites! Such a cool family!!!"

In June last year, Kate shared a sweet tribute for Russell on Father's Day, posting a throwback photo of them cuddling when she was just a child.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you, Pa! Happy Father's Day," she wrote on Instagram.