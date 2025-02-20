Kash Patel is the new director of the FBI after he was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-49 vote along party lines on Thursday.

Patel is the latest controversial pick from President Donald Trump to be confirmed in his administration in spite of contentious confirmation hearings. In addition to refusing to affirm that former President Joe Biden won the election in 2020, Patel was accused of promoting the "J6 Choir," a record he co-produced and sold featuring the voices of then-incarcerated January 6 rioters, and of discrediting the bureau in his book "Government Gangsters."

Senate Judiciary Democrats also held a press conference speaking out against Patel's nomination, calling him "an unqualified, unserious nominee who will make us less safe."

Despite Democrats delaying his confirmation vote and multiple officials speaking out against Patel's confirmation, including Maine's Republican Senator Susan Collins, Patel will now lead as the nation's top cop.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was one of the first to congratulate Patel on his new role.

"Congratulations to @Kash_Patel on being confirmed as Director of the FBI. Kash will end the radical weaponization of the agency and ensure it is working to PROTECT Americans, not target them," he wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also wished Patel the best.

"The FBI has been weaponized by deep-state Democrat operatives, creating a two-tiered justice system," she stated. "Kash is the right man to restore the FBI's integrity, drain the swamp, and end this injustice once and for all!"

President Donald Trump has yet to commend Patel for securing the position.

