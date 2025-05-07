The Trump administration is reportedly stepping up intelligence gathering efforts related to Greenland as the president continues to maintain his intention to annex the territory at the top of the geopolitical agenda.

The Wall Street Journal detailed that high-ranking officials under Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard issued a "collection emphasis message" related to Greenland last week, specifically related to its independence movement and perspective about extraction of island resources by the U.S.

Agencies were also instructed to identify people in Greenland and Denmark who support the Trump administration's goals for the territory. The outlet explained that such orders help intelligence bodies prioritize resource allocation.

National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt said even though the White House doesn't comment on intelligence matters, Trump "has been very clear that the U.S. is concerned about the security of Greenland and the Arctic."

Gabbard, on her end, slammed the publication, saying it "should be ashamed of aiding deep state actors who seek to undermine the President by politicizing and leaking classified information."

The development comes shortly after Trump again declined to rule out military action to annex Greenland, saying "something could happen" in relation to the territory.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump made the comment when asked about potential military action to annex Canada. "I think we're not going to ever get to that point. Something could happen with Greenland, I'll be honest. We need that for national and international security," Trump said.

Pressed on the matter, Trump said "I'm not saying I'm going to do it but I don't rule out anything." "No. Not there. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people which we'll take of and we'll cherish them and all of that. But we need that for international security."

The administration has repeatedly expressed its willingness to annex Greenland, with an April report also detailing that officials are considering giving about $10,000 to each resident as part of an annexation plan.

The possibility would seek to replace the $600 million Denmark gives the territory in subsidies every year, and has stopped being mere rhetoric to become official U.S. policy, according to The New York Times.

The administration has also reportedly begun analyzing the actual cost of annexing Greenland, with officials are seeking to determine the financial impact of such an outcome, including providing government services for the almost 60,000 residents of the semi-autonomous territory.

Greenland residents are soundly opposing the move, but U.S. officials continue to move forward, with Vice President JD Vance visiting the territory in late March. Denmark's Foreign Minister criticized the visit, especially its "tone." Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a publication that "we agree that status quo in the Arctic is not an option. So let's talk about how we can fix it - together."

Originally published on Latin Times