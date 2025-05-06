Social media users are mocking U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for her unfamiliarity with the drug Molly, also referred to as ecstasy or MDMA.

Bondi announced a large drug seizure during a Department of Justice press conference on Tuesday, revealing that authorities made one of the largest fentanyl busts in American history after having seized 3 million pills worth of the drug.

Bondi also announced the seizure of 35 kilos of methamphetamine, 35 kilos of meth, 7.5 kilos of cocaine and 4.5 kilos of heroin, as well as $5 million in cash and 49 rifles and pistols.

During the conference, Bondi appeared to be unaware of the drug Molly, expressing confusion at the term.

"This fentanyl, this bust, these 3 million pills were oxycodone. They put this in Xanax, they put this in Adderall, they put this in Molly, the date drug, or the party drug, something called Molly," said Bondi. "They put it in cocaine and they put it in marijuana, and it is to get you so highly addicted that you can't get off it."

Users quickly took to online platforms to express their surprise at Bondi's apparent lack of knowledge about the drug.

"How does the head of the DoJ not know what the drug Molly is," questioned one user.

"No way she called molly the date drug lmfao," said another.

"Roofies are the date rape drugs. Molly is the opposite, dummy," one user wrote.

"First rule of press conferences. Do your homework and know the subject matter of what you're about to talk about. She sounds like an idiot," another added.

Bondi continued to state that the bust was accompanied by 16 arrests. Six of the arrested individuals had reportedly been in the U.S. illegally.

"We're very proud to announce today a historic Sinaloa Cartel arrest and it marks the most significant victory in our nation's fight against fentanyl and drug trafficking to date," Bondi said at a press briefing in Washington D.C.

"This multi-agency operation, led by DEA, with our local, state, tribal and federal partners targeted one of the largest and most dangerous drug trafficking and foreign terrorist organizations in our country," she continued.

