The U.S. Department of Education has informed Harvard University that it will freeze billions of dollars in future research grants and other forms of federal aid until the institution complies with a series of demands set forth by the Trump administration.

A senior department official revealed the decision on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in the administration's efforts to pressure major institutions through financial leverage, Reuters reported.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon sent a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber Monday evening, declaring the university ineligible for further federal grants. The letter accuses Harvard of "consistent violations of its own legal duties," according to McMahon.

Chief among the administration's concerns are alleged failures to address antisemitism on campus, race-conscious school policies, and a perceived decline in academic excellence, including what the administration described as a lack of ideological diversity among faculty.

"This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided," McMahon stated.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration initiated a formal review of nearly $9 billion in federal funding allocated to Harvard. The administration had demanded the university ban diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, curb pro-Palestinian student groups, and restrict the use of masks during campus protests.

Funding Freeze Targets Research, Not Student Aid

The freeze will primarily affect research grants and will not impact Pell Grants or student loan funding at this time, a senior official clarified. The financial freeze is expected to affect over $1 billion annually.

The administration has already frozen $2.2 billion in multi-year federal funding commitments, CNN reported.

The Trump administration, meanwhile, signaled a willingness to restore funding if Harvard agrees to enter negotiations and demonstrates compliance with federal laws. A senior official suggested that a resolution could be expedited as Harvard remains under multiple federal investigations.

"Those investigations would need to lead to resolution agreements that bring Harvard back into compliance with federal law. They could also open up a broader negotiation if they were interested in accelerating that," the official said.

Beyond financial penalties, the administration has also threatened to revoke the university's tax-exempt status and restrict its capacity to host international students, adding further pressure on the university to comply.

Harvard holds a $53 billion endowment — the largest of any U.S. university — though much of it is restricted for specific uses such as financial aid and scholarships.

Harvard Calls Trump Admin Move Unlawful

Harvard has strongly opposed the administration's demands. In a statement, the university said McMahon's letter reinforces efforts to exert "unprecedented and improper control" over academic institutions and introduces new threats to "illegally" withhold federal funds that support lifesaving research.

"Harvard will also continue to defend against illegal government overreach aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and more secure," a university spokesperson said.

Last month, Harvard rejected numerous Trump administration demands, labeling them an attack on free speech and academic freedom. It has since filed a lawsuit challenging the suspension of approximately $2.3 billion in federal funding and vowed to address discrimination on campus.