Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain accused Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of "making disabled people wait" by being the first to board a flight.

"🚨🚨🚨 SPOTTED: Jasmine Crockett with a taxpayer-funded police escort, cutting everyone in line — even making DISABLED people wait," McClain wrote in an X post shared Sunday.

It is unclear which airport the purported incident took place.

"Nothing to see here, just the next leader of the Democrats, abusing her power!" McClain added.

Crockett recently made headlines when President Donald Trump again singled out the lawmaker while accusing the Democratic Party of being in "total disarray" during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press over the weekend.

"[Democrats] have a new person named Crockett," Trump stated in a clip circulating on X. "I watched her speak the other day and she's definitely a low IQ person."

The president initially made a similar comment during a radio interview in March. He labeled Crockett a "lowlife" and "very low-IQ" for referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as "Governor Hot Wheels" in regard to his immigration policies.

One month later, during an appearance on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Crockett said she would "absolutely" take an IQ test against Trump while criticizing his priorities.

"It says a lot when you're supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you're worried about a sophomore in the House," Crockett stated.

