Five members of Venezuela's political opposition who spent over a year sheltered in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas have arrived safely in the United States following an operation that U.S. officials described as "precise."

The extraction, first informed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, was praised by regional allies lile opposition leader María Corina Machado and the Argentine government as a major achievement for democratic efforts in Latin America.

While officials celebrated the operation, it remains unclear whether Venezuela's authoritarian government authorized the group's departure or was aware of the plan, as The Washington Post points out. Maduro, who was in Russia for a diplomatic visit at the time, has not commented, and no official statements have been issued by Venezuelan authorities regarding any potential negotiation or safe passage agreement.

The individuals—Magalli Meda, Claudia Macero, Omar González, Pedro Urruchurtu, and Humberto Villalobos— took refuge in the embassy on March 20, 2024, after Maduro officials accused them of terrorism, conspiracy, and destabilization efforts tied to the July presidential election.

All members of the group were part of Machado's political team. A sixth person, Fernando Martínez Mottola, had also taken shelter but left in December 2024 and died two months later.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed their arrival on American soil in a social media post and referred to the group as hostages of the Maduro regime. He thanked U.S. personnel and partners for their role in securing the group's release:

The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas.



Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil. Maduro's illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuela's institutions, violated human… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 7, 2025

During their 14-month stay, the group reported sustained surveillance, harassment, and deprivations. They accused security forces of surrounding the compound, cutting electricity and water, and interfering with supply deliveries. Human rights organizations criticized the Maduro government for violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

In August 2024, Brazil assumed temporary custodianship of the embassy after Argentina's diplomats were expelled. Venezuela later revoked Brazil's role, alleging the facility was being used to plan terrorist acts. This claim was denied by both Brazil and Argentina.

Originally published on Latin Times