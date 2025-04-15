Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-LA) offered conflicting opinions on President Donald Trump's latest remarks suggesting the deportation of US citizens who commit crimes.

Amid controversy surrounding the deportation of US immigrants to a notoriously brutal high security prison in El Salvador, Trump raised the stakes, suggesting violent US-born criminals could also face imprisonment abroad. "We are looking into it and we want to do it, I would love to do that," Trump told Fox News.

Kennedy was shown a video of Trump's remarks during a separate Fox interview. When asked if he saw any issues with the plan, he seemingly endorsed the president's message without hesitation. "Nope, none," Kennedy replied. "I think the president's right."

FOX: Senator Kennedy, you are a smart legal mind. Do you have any problem with deporting Americans to El Salvador?



KENNEDY: No. None. I think the president is right. pic.twitter.com/jaOYDm2kcG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2025

But moments later, when pressed more directly on the implications of the policy—specifically, the idea of sending American citizens to foreign prisons—Kennedy reversed his position.

"You mean sending them to foreign countries? No, I don't agree with that," the senator clarified.

Kennedy apparently misheard the question from Fox. Later in the interview, when he was asked again if he supports Trump wanting to deport Americans to El Salvador, he said, "No, I don't agree with that." pic.twitter.com/C49K5LuJfI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2025

The stark contradiction indicated a potential misunderstanding of the first question, but also highlights the tightrope Republican lawmakers find themselves walking, balancing alignment with Trump while adhering to legal and ethical boundaries.

Kennedy is typically a vocal supporter of Trump, especially his anti-immigration policies. In the same interview, he unwaveringly endorsed the deportation of undocumented migrants.

If you're in our country illegally, you're a criminal. pic.twitter.com/t6wILMVRY9 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) April 15, 2025

"If you're in our country illegally, you're a criminal," he emphasized. "Illegal immigration is illegal, duh."

However, the deportation of US citizens seemingly crosses a line for the conservative lawmaker. The White House has not released further details on any formal proposal related to the proposition.

