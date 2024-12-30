Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent condolences to the family of the late President Jimmy Carter after his death, specifically to Carter's wife Rosalynn Carter despite the fact that she died last year.

On Sunday, former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100. He is survived by his four children.

Abbott released a statement acknowledging Carter's death, recognizing the 39th president's accomplishments from over the course of his life, reported WFAA.

"Cecilia and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country," Abbott wrote in the statement. "Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times. For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States."

He then continues to acknowledge Carter's family, specifically Carter's wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, sending her condolences for her loss.

"Having led a life marked by selfless service to the American people, President Carter leaves behind a great legacy as a husband, father, naval officer, governor, and Nobel prize winner, and he will be greatly missed by many," Abbott continued. "Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family."

Rosalynn Carter passed away slightly over a year before her husband did, on Nov. 19, 2023.

Other politicians also acknowledged Carter's death, including President Joe Biden.

"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well," Biden said in a statement.

"He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together," he continued. "The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism."

President-elect Donald Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, in order to thank Carter for his service to the country and pay tribute to him following his death.

"Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History," Trump wrote.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time," he added. "We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

Originally published by Latin Times.