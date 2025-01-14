Qatar officials say Hamas has accepted a draft agreement to a ceasefire with Israel that includes the release of 33 hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The confirmation came from two unnamed officials to the Associated Press.

The hostages were captured in an attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Officials said the agreement, which is based on a framework drafted by President Joe Biden, was at the "closest point" of completion with Hamas confirming it's at the "final stage."

"Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal," said Majed al-Ansari, a Qatari ministry spokesman.

The agreement, which is endorsed by the United Nations Security Council, starts with the steady release of 33 hostages within six months, in exchange for hundreds of imprisoned Palestinians, said the Associated Press.

Five female Israeli soldiers will be exchanged for 250 Palestinian prisoners, including 30 prisoners charged with life sentences.

Once the first phase is completed, all civilian hostages–whether living or dead–will be released.

During the first 42 days of the agreement, Israeli soldiers must leave population centers, while 600 trucks of humanitarian aid will enter the Gaza Strip for Palestinians, who are now allowed to return home, reported the Associated Press.

In the second phase, Hamas will release the remaining living hostages in exchange for more prisoners and the "complete withdrawal" of Israeli soldiers from the Gaza Strip.

According to officials privy to the negotiations, the agreement could be finalized as soon as January 20, the inauguration day for President-elect Donald Trump.

Hamas has said it will not free the remaining hostages without an end to the war and a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Cabinet must give the ceasefire final approval.

That leaves the potential for Israel to resume its military campaign after the first phase ends, reported the Associated Press.