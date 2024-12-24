Hannah Katzir, a 78-year-old Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attacks, has passed away, according to her family.

Katzir's death was confirmed by her daughter, Carmit Palty Katzir, who said in a statement that her mother's "heart could not withstand the terrible suffering since Oct. 7," reported the Independent UK.

She also cited the trauma of captivity and the loss of her father, Rami, and brother, Elad, during the attack as the cause behind her mother's grief, reported the Independent UK.

Katzir was part of the 250 individuals abducted and held hostage by Hamas over Israel's continued occupation of the Gaza Strip. A Hamas official unjustly referred to the Gaza hostage count as "not important" in the Israel-Hamas war.

Katzir was freed after 49 days of being held against her will but suffered severe health issues, including heart issues and the effects of starvation, said the Independent UK.

The October 7, 2023 attacks on southern Israel resulted in 1,300 deaths, and 45,000 fatalities in Gaza amid Israel's military response, reported Taylor & Francis.

While a ceasefire was brokered in exchange for the release of hostages, Israel's president Benjamin Netanyahu publicly said, "Israel will continue the war," which the country did well into 2024, "defending itself" against a war on seven fronts.

Israel intercepted a projectile missile launched from Yemen, marking the third such attack in a week. The missile triggered air raid sirens, causing injuries as residents sought shelter.

Earlier strikes from Yemen injured 16 igniting Israeli retaliatory airstrikes on a Houthi-controlled port city that killed nine people.

In November, U.S. fighter jets bombed a Houthi weapons facilities in Yemen.

A United Nations inquiry found that Israel and Hamas have participated in war crimes.