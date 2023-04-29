KEY POINTS The juveniles hurled items that the woman had purchased at her face and head, police allege

The woman was brought to a hospital for treatment of her facial injuries

The MBTA Transit Police is seeking the help of the public in identifying and locating the juvenile assailants

A woman carrying a bag of groceries was attacked by five juveniles at an MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) station in Boston Thursday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

The woman was found with facial injuries when officers with the MBTA Transit Police Department responded to Broadway Station in Boston at around 4 p.m. Thursday on a report of an incident, according to a statement.

Authorities said the unidentified juveniles approached the unnamed woman, dumped her grocery bags on the ground, and then started to throw the items she had bought at her face and head.

The suspects fled the scene following the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, there was no update on her current condition or the severity of her injuries.

Juan Castro, who happened to be on the platform of the South Broadway T station at the time of the incident, told Boston 25 News that he saw juveniles throwing items at the woman.

"I see people attacking, and all the food is on the floor so the police quickly come [sic]. Like a couple of seconds," Castro said.

The most serious crimes encountered by MBTA Transit Police are down 16% compared to this time last year, but they are "having challenges this year with our young people and youth disorder," MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

"We have taken a holistic approach in addressing the youth disorder issue. We consult and engage with our partners, stakeholders and other community groups relative to juvenile crime. When appropriate, we do make arrests," Sullivan said in an email to the outlet.

Transit police are dealing with staffing shortages but are still able to do full patrols to ensure the safety of the public, they said.

The suspects have not yet been identified, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Transit police are urging anyone with information on the suspects or the incident to contact them.

