The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, as part of its ambitious goal to become the next cryptocurrency hub in the Asia Pacific, is considering the possibility of allowing retail investors to directly invest in the rapidly evolving trend of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Hong Kong initiated its new licensing regime earlier this year, enabling cryptocurrency exchanges to legally serve retail clients and express optimism about crypto ETFs, provided that retail investors adhere to the necessary regulatory requirements.

"We welcome proposals that utilize innovative technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience," stated SFC Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung in an interview earlier this year. She further added, "We are open to trying it out as long as new risks are adequately addressed. Our approach remains consistent across different types of assets."

The broader cryptocurrency industry believes that exchange-traded funds can help bring digital assets into the mainstream and promote their eventual adoption, given their accessibility to a wide range of customers.

Currently, there are 12 spot Bitcoin ETF applicants awaiting a decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Most of these applicants are major Wall Street firms, including the large investment firm BlackRock.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong's SFC imposed stricter regulations, limiting access to spot crypto ETFs for retail investors and allowing only professional investors with portfolios worth at least $1 million.

In October, the Hong Kong financial regulator amended its regulatory manual to expand access to spot crypto and exchange-traded fund investments for a broader range of investors, provided they meet the city's criteria. These criteria include passing a knowledge examination and meeting the net worth threshold for professional investors.

"The policy has been updated in response to the latest market developments and industry inquiries aiming to increase retail access through intermediaries and enable direct deposit and withdrawal of virtual assets with appropriate safeguards," reads the amended regulation.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has experienced a 110% increase in value this year, partly due to anticipation that spot BTC ETF applicants will soon receive approval from the SEC to launch the first-ever spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

The excitement surrounding Bitcoin ETF applications intensified last month when BlackRock's official ticker for the spot Bitcoin ETF application appeared on the official website of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, which, according to industry observers, suggests that the company is preparing to seed the fund.