A chilling video captured by a witness shows a woman engulfed in flames inside a New York City subway car, as the alleged attacker calmly watches from the platform.

The tragedy unfolded on Sunday morning, at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn.

Police say a man, described as between 25 and 30 years old, boarded a stationary F train and set the woman on fire while she was sleeping before fleeing the scene.

The NYPD quickly launched a homicide investigation and released images of a suspect believed to be connected to the attack, leading to an arrest, CNN reported.

Other social media posts featured images from the horrific scene, as well as calls for fire extinguishers to be more accessible.

Described as approximately 5'6" tall and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown boots, the suspect was the subject of an intensive search.

Additionally, authorities had announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Meanwhile, the victim's identity and the circumstances surrounding the attack remain under investigation.

