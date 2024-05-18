Houston is grappling with the aftermath of a fierce storm that hit Thursday, causing widespread destruction and leaving residents facing additional challenges over the weekend. The region is under a smog warning, and temperatures are expected to rise to around 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 Celsius), according to The Associated Press. The National Weather Service has warned residents to be cautious of heat exhaustion during cleanup efforts.

The storm brought winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) and spawned a tornado near Cypress, a northwest suburb. The Associated Press reports that over 555,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Friday night, although this is an improvement from the nearly 1 million outages initially reported. The storm claimed at least four lives in Harris County.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor John Whitmire addressed the community in a joint press conference on Friday, Click2Houston reported. Hidalgo noted the severity of the damage to the power infrastructure, saying, "We are going to have to talk about this disaster in weeks, not days." Mayor Whitmire assured residents that law enforcement was on high alert to prevent looting, emphasizing the need for community safety and patience during the recovery process.

To support residents, the Houston Health Department is distributing 400 free portable air conditioners to seniors, people with disabilities, and caregivers of disabled children, as reported by The Associated Press. The storm has caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of classes for over 400,000 students and the closure of many government offices.

President Joe Biden has issued a disaster declaration for seven Texas counties, including Harris, facilitating federal aid for the recovery efforts. This follows Mayor Whitmire's local disaster declaration, which aims to expedite state and federal assistance.

Houston Pets Alive's Executive Director, Noelle Delgado, described the impact of the storm on their facility. Although the animals were unharmed, the building suffered considerable damage. "I could definitely tell that this storm was a little different," Delgado said, as she now seeks foster homes for displaced pets, according to The Associated Press.

Yesenia Guzmán, a restaurant worker in the Houston suburb of Katy, voiced concerns about her job security amidst the ongoing power outages. "We don't really know what's going to happen," she told The Associated Press, reflecting the uncertainty many residents are experiencing.

CenterPoint Energy faces a daunting task in restoring power due to extensive damage to both transmission and distribution systems. Alexandria von Meier, a power and energy expert, explained to The Associated Press that such simultaneous damage is rare and presents significant challenges. CenterPoint Energy has deployed 1,000 employees and requested an additional 5,000 workers to assist with the repairs.

In response to the crisis, multiple resource centers have been established across Houston to provide essential supplies like ice and water. Click2Houston detailed the locations and operating hours of these centers, which are set up in the hardest-hit areas and operate on a drive-thru basis to ensure accessibility.