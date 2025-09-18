In a world where everyone else is chasing visibility, the ultra-wealthy are quietly paying for the opposite. For billionaires and family offices, privacy has become the ultimate luxury. They do not always want more followers or press coverage. They want fewer breadcrumbs that could lead a hacker to their children's schools, their private residences, or their financial accounts.

The danger is real. In one of the most notorious examples, crypto investor Michael Terpin lost $24 million after attackers rerouted his mobile number in a SIM-swap attack. His phone lost signal, and within minutes his wallets were drained.

This is the nightmare scenario that Kevin Leyes, 25-year-old founder of Miami-based cybersecurity company LeyesX, has built his business around preventing. "Hackers don't need to break into your servers," Leyes says. "They just need one piece of exposed data. Our mission is to erase those breadcrumbs or make sure they lead nowhere."

A Three-Part Infrastructure for Modern Wealth

Leyes doesn't frame his work as a standalone company but as a tightly integrated ecosystem he calls a trifecta empire:

LeyesX. The core cybersecurity engine, powered by AI and human intelligence. It hunts down exposed data on both the public web and the dark web, executes takedowns, blocks SIM swaps, and deploys deception strategies to confuse attackers.

Leyes Media: The reputation and PR arm, responsible for building and defending digital identities. Its work spans Google search dominance, global media placements, and verified profile management.

Babys: A next-generation creator management agency that applies the same digital protection infrastructure to the influencer and adult creator economy, where leaks and impersonation are daily battles.

"PR without cyber leaves leaks uncontained. Cyber without PR leaves scars exposed. Babys merges both for creators. Together, it is one ecosystem," Leyes explains.

Inside the LeyesX Method

Every engagement begins with a forensic digital audit. Analysts assemble a report showing what hackers would already know about the client: addresses, phone numbers, emails, family details, even data circulating on underground forums.

Most clients are stunned at how much exposure they already have. "It is a shock to realize that you are essentially naked online," Leyes says.

From there, LeyesX builds a tailored plan. For some clients, the goal is near-total invisibility: removal from data brokers, suppression of harmful search results, aggressive takedowns, and decoy flooding that makes any remaining data useless. For others who thrive on visibility, the strategy is more nuanced: boosting media presence and positive coverage through Leyes Media while simultaneously burying or eliminating vulnerabilities.

The technical stack combines AI-driven monitoring, registrar and hoster escalation, telecom carrier defenses, decoy injection, and a 24/7 concierge "red button" system that mobilizes legal, cyber, and PR response teams instantly.

"No one can promise 100 percent erasure," Leyes says. "But we cut exposure by 80 to 90 percent. And the rest becomes unreliable for attackers."

What Billionaires Are Actually Up Against

The Terpin case is only one example of the evolving threats high-net-worth individuals face. LeyesX routinely deals with:

SIM swaps that reroute phone numbers and enable large-scale theft.

Business Email Compromise scams that trick staff into wiring millions.

Doxxing campaigns exposing family residences or private travel.

Impersonator networks cloning celebrity accounts to push scams.

"A private jet will not help if your phone number gets hijacked mid-flight," Leyes says. "That is why digital armor has become a mandatory line item for family offices."

Exclusivity at a Price

LeyesX services begin at $10,000 per month and can climb to $100,000 for clients requiring nonstop protection. Current clients include undisclosed billionaires, Fortune 500 companies such as Stripe and Crypto.com, and sovereign governments, including El Salvador and Argentina. Ambassador Milena Mayorga of El Salvador has publicly recognized Leyes for his cybersecurity advisory.

"It is not for everyone," Leyes says. "Scarcity is part of the value. Our clients want peace of mind, and they know only a few in the world have access to this level of defense."

Invisibility as the New Status Symbol

Leyes positions digital protection as the next evolution of wealth infrastructure. In the 1990s, the wealthy bought armored cars. In the 2000s, they added private aviation and concierge doctors. In the 2020s, the new status symbol is digital invisibility.

"The weakest point is no longer your house or your yacht," Leyes says. "It is your SIM card, your search result, your exposed database entry. That is where attackers begin. The future of wealth is not what you flaunt. It is what no one else can find."