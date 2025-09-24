Few challenges in the world are as complex as ensuring the nation's security while managing the vast web of legacy systems that underpin it. For TIS3 (Taylor Integrated Services 3), a 8 (a) certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business co-founded in 2016 by Richard Taylor and Curtis Taylor Jr, that challenge became the driving force behind its growth. The firm started small, determined to find a foothold in the competitive government sector. But today, it's become a thriving company delivering enterprise-level IT solutions and trusted expertise to agencies tasked with protecting the country.

The company's breakthrough came through the US Air Force's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program, the only rapid technology deployment program funded by Congress. The government had identified a longstanding issue: generations of equipment purchased over decades often could not communicate with one another, leaving as much as 70 to 80 percent of field hardware disconnected and difficult to monitor. "This problem is bigger than just a single project," says Richard Taylor, who helped spearhead TIS3's technical response. "It's an issue the government has been dealing with for 20 or 30 years."

TIS3 responded to the call with a white paper that addressed how Internet of Things (IoT) technology could close the gap. That Phase One submission earned them $50,000 and the chance to advance to a $1.5 million Phase Two grant, which allowed them to develop a working prototype.

The company's solution provided ways for agencies to monitor legacy assets in real time, collecting data in the field, transmitting it securely to the cloud, and returning it in usable formats to enhance decision-making. As Curtis Taylor explained, "The government wanted the ability to check the condition and status of equipment in the same way you'd check your refrigerator temperature on your phone. We had to create a system that could bridge the old and the new, and deliver it within a zero-trust security environment."

For a small business with limited past performance, securing this opportunity was no small feat. As Curtis Taylor notes, "One of the first questions government agencies ask is, 'What have you done, and where have you done it?' For companies without a long report card, it's nearly impossible to break through unless you bring a unique capability."

For TIS3, that "unique capability" was not only its technological solution but its innovative approach and leadership. Richard Taylor had overseen one of the nation's first smart city projects while at a global printing company, while Curtis Taylor brought years of experience in enterprise Internet and cloud solutions from roles at multinational software and media companies. Together, they combined technical mastery with the ability to navigate the complex, 15-step approval chain inside government procurement.

From there, TIS3 evolved rapidly. No longer just a small firm writing white papers, it became a full product company with the supply chain, certifications, and operational infrastructure to deliver at scale.

Today, its portfolio spans network security, storage management, mobile and web development, middleware integration, statistical analysis, and cloud computing.

Its enterprise dashboards provide agencies with real-time data visibility, cleansing fragmented legacy records into actionable insights. Clients such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection have turned to TIS3 to streamline programs, improve collaboration, and strengthen deployment effectiveness.

The company's ability to bridge technical and organizational divides reflects the founders' guiding philosophy: to surround themselves with the right expertise and build solutions that matter.

"To come up with a solution like this that is so multidisciplinary, we needed subject matter experts in networking, cloud, engineering, connectivity, and devices," Curtis Taylor says. "We brought those people together and created something that directly answered the government's needs."

That ethos of problem-solving has carried over into every facet of TIS3's business. Whether delivering secure IT services, developing smart city platforms, or supporting agencies in program management and acquisition, the firm has proven that innovation and efficiency can go hand in hand. In an era where both cost reduction and mission readiness are paramount, TIS3 has positioned itself as a trusted partner able to deliver on both fronts.

What makes the story of TIS3 remarkable is not just its technical achievement but the impact it has had on how agencies operate. By giving government organizations the tools to connect, visualize, and act on their data, the company has increased efficiency, improved situational awareness, and helped strengthen national security. It is a testament to the power of the country's ingenuity and to how a small, veteran-led firm can rise to meet some of the nation's biggest challenges.