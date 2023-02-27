KEY POINTS Hugh Jackman said the Wolverine character did "some damage" to his voice

Hugh Jackman revealed that playing his Wolverine character in the "X-men" movie franchise might have left serious repercussions on his vocal cords.

In an interview with BBC's "Front Row" on Monday, the 54-year-old award-winning actor opened up about his assumptions that his portrayal of the animal-like mutant caused "damage" to his voice because of too much "growling and yelling." Jackman portrayed Wolverine in nine "X-men" films from 2000 to 2017.

"I've done some damage to my voice with Wolverine," Jackman said. "My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be, and I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling."

The Australian actor admitted he disregarded important vocal techniques while playing the character.

"My voice teacher in drama school would've been horrified with some of the things I did because we learn a technique of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice," he said before adding, "However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage to my voice."

Jackman is now working on saving his voice alongside a vocal coach.

"I work with a singing teacher, and I try not to hurt myself," he told the outlet. "I put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role."

Aside from portraying a vigilante-turned-hero on the big screen, the actor has had a prolific career in the film and musical theater industry. "The Wolverine" actor starred in the 2012 film adaption of "Les Misérables" and in the hit musical drama "The Greatest Showman," alongside Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Keala Settle.

Recently, he headlined Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man" on Broadway for 11 months, starting on Feb. 10, 2022, until Jan. 15, 2023. The show has since had a total of 373 performances.

Jackman's "Wolverine" will be making a comeback on the big screen in Marvel Studio's upcoming "Deadpool 3," six years after he said goodbye to the fan-favorite mutant since "Logan" in 2017.

The actor has since been preparing for the role, getting back into shape as Wolverine. He has also been actively sharing his progress on social media and even dished on having an ongoing feud with his co-star Ryan Reynolds about getting buff for the movie.

Paying for the baguette(s) and butter, tarte tatin and and and. pic.twitter.com/qPHOd3qhC4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 21, 2023

"I like to think that I'm winning. We're texting each other like, 'oh this training is hard, I'm struggling hard' and then I look at his Instagram, and he's posting a picture. I'm like [all right] dude," he told Extra TV in an interview last week.

"Deadpool 3" will mark the beginning of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to be released in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.