Hunter Biden's sister-in-law on Thursday told jurors in his federal gun trial that she disposed of his firearm due to fears over his worsening addiction.

Hallie Biden's testimony could strengthen the prosecution's argument that President Joe Biden's son violated federal laws prohibiting illegal drug users from owning firearms, according to Reuters.

Jurors in Wilmington, Delaware, were shown surveillance footage of Hallie Biden disposing of Hunter Biden's gun in a supermarket trash can. They also reviewed text messages where Hallie expressed her concern for his safety.

"Check yourself into a local rehab hunter, this has all got to stop," Hallie told Hunter in a text message in October 2018 shortly after he bought the gun.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges related to his failure to disclose his drug use when purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver and possessing the weapon for 11 days before Hallie Biden threw it away.

Hallie, widow of Beau Biden, was the first witness to provide details on Hunter Biden's behavior during his possession of the firearm.

She told jurors that she regularly cleaned out Hunter Biden's truck to search for drugs to help him regain control of his life.

During one of these searches, Hallie discovered drug paraphernalia and the firearm. Fearing that Hunter or her children might inadvertently harm themselves with the gun, she decided to dispose of it.

"I panicked and wanted to get rid of it," she told the jury.

Hallie Biden also disclosed that her relationship with Hunter turned romantic following Beau Biden's death from cancer in 2015, beginning in late 2015 or early 2016.

She also said Hunter introduced her to crack cocaine, leading to her own addiction until she got clean in August 2018.

During cross-examination, Hallie admitted that she had not seen Hunter in the weeks surrounding the gun purchase and did not witness him using drugs on the day she discarded the revolver. She concluded her testimony on Thursday afternoon.

This week, the Delaware jury heard testimonies about Hunter Biden's extensive drug use from witnesses, including his ex-wife and a former girlfriend. Prosecutors plan to call two more witnesses on Friday, while the defense team expects to conclude its case by the end of Monday.

The trial marks the first criminal prosecution of a U.S. president's child and it follows the historic criminal conviction of Donald Trump, who became the first former U.S. president found guilty of a felony.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ABC News on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he would accept the outcome of his son's trial, and wouldn't pardon him if convicted.