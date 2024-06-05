Hallie Biden, widow of President Joe Biden's late son, Beau, is expected to testify in Hunter Biden's trial on Wednesday. The trial, which has captured national attention, centers on charges that Hunter Biden unlawfully purchased a firearm in 2018 while allegedly being addicted to drugs.

Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include lying on a federal firearms form. The trial marks a historic moment, as it is the first time the son of a sitting president has faced a criminal trial.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Hunter Biden's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, who testified about his ability to function while under the influence of drugs. She described finding drug paraphernalia and expressed concerns about his addiction, which she said began after he was discharged from the Navy for cocaine use, ABC News reported.

Prosecutors have also argued that Hunter Biden's large cash withdrawals were for drug purchases, a claim the defense has contested. The defense has suggested that the withdrawals could have been for other purposes, such as Airbnb rentals.

The trial has seen the introduction of controversial evidence, including Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. Defense attorney Abbe Lowell has questioned the integrity of the data on the laptop, suggesting it may have been tampered with.

Wednesday's proceedings are expected to continue with the cross-examination of FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen by the defense. Hallie Biden, who was in a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden at the time of the gun purchase, could follow Jensen's testimony. Prosecutors have indicated they may also call other family members and associates of Hunter Biden to the stand.

In a surprising revelation, defense attorney Abbe Lowell has hinted that Hunter Biden's daughter, Naomi, could testify, and has not ruled out the possibility of Hunter himself taking the stand, Axios reported.

The trial is unfolding amid tight federal court restrictions, which may limit the frequency of updates. However, the public's interest remains high, with many watching closely as the legal saga of the president's son unfolds.

Stay tuned for further developments in this story.