Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, iHealth Labs stands out as a beacon of digital health innovation. Since 2010, when the company launched the first Bluetooth-connected blood pressure monitor compatible with iOS devices, iHealth® has been leveraging emerging technologies to develop cloud-connected healthcare solutions that are reshaping the landscape of chronic disease management.

Traditional healthcare models, which are designed for acute treatment, are often unable to adequately address the daily needs of patients who are struggling with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. The limited amount of support available to these patients between visits, combined with the inability to share health data with providers in a timely manner, can lead to gaps in self-management that negatively impact a patient's health and quality of life.

From Smart Devices to Personalized Care

To address these challenges, iHealth launched Unified Care in 2018 – an all-in-one program for chronic care management that bridges the gap between home and clinic. Unified Care combines iHealth's easy-to-use remote monitoring devices (provided at no charge to providers) with an ancillary team of clinicians that provide patient education, technical support, data interpretation, motivational diet and lifestyle coaching, and wrap-around support to empower patients to lead healthier lives.

The Unified Care team monitors incoming data and flags cases for physicians if a patient's vitals exceed a provider's custom threshold, or if a patient needs additional guidance from their provider to meet specific health management goals. The comprehensive data transmitted by devices enables physicians to better monitor their patients' health and provide effective interventions as needed.

By integrating remote vitals monitoring, personalized nutrition counseling, health behavior coaching, and seamless care coordination with smart devices and data-driven software, the program is driving impressive health improvements, especially for those whose chronic conditions are uncontrolled. This powerful and innovative approach to health management is empowering these individuals to lead higher-quality lives while also streamlining healthcare processes and reducing overall costs.

Positive Clinical Outcomes for Patients

The effectiveness of the Unified Care model has been documented by two recent peer-reviewed studies – published by the American Diabetes Association and the American Heart Association – of over 3,000 patients across 39 medical practices. Enrolled patients experienced significant improvements in HbA1c (blood sugar) and blood pressure levels, highlighting the positive impact of iHealth's focus on combining preventive care measures with on-going, customized support.

Participation in the program for six months resulted in a 75% reduction in the number of diabetes patients with poorly-controlled HbA1c levels (≥ 9%) and a 46% reduction in hypertension patients with uncontrolled blood pressure (≥ 140/90). Patients with 'good' control of their diabetes (< 7% HbA1c) increased by 31% and those with 'good' control of their blood pressure (<130/80) increased by 78% during the same timeframe.

Leveraging Technology to Improve Community Health

Beyond its technological achievements and impact on community health, iHealth's success is also a testament to the power of dedication and resilience. From its humble beginnings as a tiny Silicon Valley start-up, iHealth has grown into a globally recognized digital health brand with over 5 million smart medical devices sold and over 1 billion orange-box COVID test kits distributed in the US. The Unified Care program is helping more than 15,000 patients manage their diabetes and hypertension, and iHealth is rapidly expanding this program through partnerships with providers, medical clinics, physician groups, and hospitals.

At the core of iHealth's mission is a commitment to improving clinical outcomes by making comprehensive chronic care management more efficient, accessible, and affordable. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care delivery, iHealth is envisioning a future where individuals can control their chronic conditions more effectively and are empowered to pursue healthier and happier lives.