A Massachusetts-born immigration attorney was stunned after receiving an email from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ordering her to leave the country within seven days—even though she is a U.S. citizen.

Nicole Micheroni, a 40-year-old immigration lawyer from Newton, Massachusetts, has spent her career helping clients navigate deportation threats and immigration paperwork, as reported by NBC Boston. Due to her line of work, her name and contact information frequently appear on immigration forms.

In recent months, DHS has ramped up enforcement efforts, particularly through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office, which has been sending emails to individuals whose parole status has been revoked—often warning them to self-deport or face consequences.

On April 5, Micheroni received a DHS-generated email informing her that her parole status had been terminated and instructing her to leave the United States within seven days. However, she is a U.S. citizen, born and raised in Massachusetts.

The email, which the lawyer described as appearing sketchy, was confirmed to be legitimate by DHS officials, who acknowledged that in cases where non-citizens list attorneys' or contacts' emails on government forms, those addresses may accidentally receive such notices.

"The language in the email is very threatening," she told the outlet. "And it looks kind of like a sketchy spam email. It doesn't look like an official government notice, but it is."

Additionally, Micheroni shared her experience on social media, sparking widespread concern and debate. Her post has since garnered thousands of responses from across the globe, with many expressing alarm at how such a significant error could happen.

DHS responded by stating they are addressing these mistakes on a case-by-case basis, but critics argue that the incident points to deeper systemic carelessness.

Originally published on Latin Times