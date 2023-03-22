KEY POINTS An anonymous buyer purchased Heath Ledger's Manhattan loft for $14.25 million

The apartment was where Ledger was found dead due to an accidental overdose in 2008

Ledger was best known for his role as Joker in "The Dark Knight"

The late Heath Ledger's loft in Manhattan, New York, was recently sold for $14.25 million.

Over a decade since "The Dark Knight" star's tragic death due to an accidental overdose of prescription medications at age 28, the property where Ledger passed away was purchased by an anonymous LLC buyer last month, according to the New York Post.

Sitting at 419-421 Broome St. in Soho, the estate expands to over 4,400 square feet and features minimalist-inspired aesthetics and furniture with colors varying from white, gray and beige. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and is completely furnished with essential appliances.

NYC loft where Heath Ledger died of drug of overdose sells for $14.25 Million. pic.twitter.com/D4wtmdxShf — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 21, 2023

One of the home's best features is its main hallway, designed with coffered ceilings and cast-iron columns, which the residents may use as a mini-art gallery to display their favorite artworks.

Guests may also hang out in the spacious open layout living and dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows that give a view of the New York cityscape. The kitchen was renovated into a modernized design with high-end appliances.

Located on the fourth floor, the loft measures 14 feet high and comes with sound-insulated custom windows, a wood-burning fireplace, central air-conditioning and a laundry room.

The building was designed by architect Griffith Thomas, best known for his prolific mid-19th-century work, including the New York Life Insurance Building and 19th-century socialite Caroline Astor's cavernous ballroom, according to a press release by Corcoran Group in 2010.

Ledger was the first-ever resident to rent the loft, paying roughly $25,000 per month. It was in one of the home's bedrooms where he was found by his housekeeper and masseuse unresponsive due to an accidental overdose. Paramedics attempted to revive the actor following a cardiac arrest but were unsuccessful.

News of his death immediately made the headlines, and fans from the city used to leave flowers, cards and lit candles to pay tribute to Ledger at the entrance of the building.

Ledger was one of the most famous actors of his generation, whose charms and undeniable talent didn't go unnoticed. The Australia native starred in the teen flick "10 Things I Hate About You," alongside Julie Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik.

His most notable role was the Joker in "The Dark Knight," which earned him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for best supporting actor post-death. Throughout his career, Ledger earned a $16 million fortune, per Celebrity Net Worth.