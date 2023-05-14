KEY POINTS Anna Wintour's N.Y.C. residence is now up for grabs for $10 million

The four-story estate is located in the historic Greenwich Village

The home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a full basement

Fashion mogul Anna Wintour's "rare' Manhattan townhouse is now on the market for $10 million.

Located at 182 Sullivan St. in New York City, the four-story estate expands to about 4,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open-concept layout, a study, and a full basement with a laundry room, according to a listing from The Corcoran's Group Hikari Hathaway.

The home is two combined residential units — an upper and lower duplex but named under one ownership. It was built in 1899 with a Greek Revival-inspired style that radiates a timeless and elegant aesthetic, perfectly representing the 73-year-old Vogue editor's love for anything fashion.

The lower duplex offers six rooms and one and a half bathrooms, while the upper duplex has seven rooms and three full baths.

Upon entering the home, its future residents will be welcomed by a very open floor plan that gives enough living area and a space to place their fixtures without making the place look too crowded. The listing noted that the estate would be "delivered vacant," allowing residents to revamp the place to their liking.

But it does come with some built-in features found in the living room, such as the bookshelves and the exposed brick on the wall. The dining area already comes with cabinets and a breakfast nook. The estate also has two kitchens; however, it is unclear whether the appliances will remain.

On the second level, residents will find a more formal living room, the primary bedroom with its ensuite bathroom, and a study with 12-foot high ceilings.

Meanwhile, the upper duplex — or the third floor — has a living room with windows, an open kitchen, another dining room, office space, and a full bathroom.

The fourth floor has more bedrooms with ensuite baths, a den and a laundry area.

The townhouse also has a separate basement that may be used for storage or customized into an entertainment area where guests may hang out from time to time.

Found within the historic MacDougal-Sullivan Gardens in Greenwich Village, often referred to as "The Gardens," the home is one of the 22 townhouses originally built as an arts community during the late '80s, according to the New York Post.

The village has also been home to several celebrities, musicians, and artists, including Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, visionary director Baz Luhrmann John Hammond Jr., and composer Edgard Varese, among others.

All 22 townhouses share a secret garden that can be accessed exclusively through the homes' backyards.

Wintour has resided in the estate since 1992. It was where she raised her now 35-year-old daughter Bee Shaffer whom she shares with her ex-husband, David Shaffer. Having an estimated net worth of $50 million, the fashion mogul also owns another property in the Hamptons.