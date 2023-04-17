KEY POINTS Bang Si-Hyuk purchased a $26 million Bel Air mansion, which previously belonged to Trevor Noah

The mansion sits on about an acre of land and has six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms

Bang was named one of South Korea's 50 richest people by Forbes last year

Bang Si-Hyuk — the mastermind behind international superstars BTS — purchased a massive mansion in Los Angeles that was previously owned by Trevor Noah.

Sitting on a 0.98-acre lot, the mansion was designed by architect Mark Rios, who used it as his and his husband Guy Ringler's personal home after it was completed in 2014. Six years later, it was sold to the 39-year-old "Daily Show" alum for a whopping $27.5 million, Dirt reported.

Noah stayed at the mansion for less than a year before it was sold to Bang for $26.4 million.

The Bel Air manor estate boasts 11,375 square feet of living space, six bedrooms as well as nine and a half bathrooms. It features an ultra-contemporary design, which appears to be influenced by the Japanese minimalism concept that focuses on a simple, clean and uncluttered home.

One of the highlights of the property is that it sits on hillside land and provides ocean and mountain views. The open-concept living room expands to an outdoor patio, which gives its residents not only more than enough fresh air but also a breathtaking view of the cityscape.

Like a five-star hotel, the 50-year-old entertainment mogul's new home has complete amenities, including a library, gym, lounge, a gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island, and a separate wine room with a "secret" door leading to a hidden elevator, according to Dirt. The home's interior also features wide-plank hardwood floors imported from Germany.

The estate is well-secured, having a gated motor court and separate gated entrances for staff. It also has a private parking space that can fit at least 10 vehicles, depending on the size.

The backyard is the perfect area for large gatherings as it expands to a huge grassy lawn and an open-air pavilion for dine-in guests. It also has its own full outdoor kitchen and bar, an infinity pool as well as a Japanese-style spa with a sauna and massage and changing rooms.

For guests who want to stargaze, the manor has a rooftop terrace that doubles as an outdoor screening room.

Bang is the founder and chairman of Hybe, formerly Big Hit Entertainment, one of South Korea's largest music labels and entertainment agencies. It is behind acts such as BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen, among others.

He became a billionaire after he took the company public in October 2020. He is currently worth $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. He previously made Forbes' 2022 list of Korea's 50 richest people with an estimated net worth of $3.3 billion.

Though he resigned as the CEO of Hybe in 2021 to focus on music production, Bang remains the chairman of the board of directors.