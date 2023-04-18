KEY POINTS An Upper East Side penthouse featured in the series "Succession" is now for sale

The three-story property is priced at $29 million, down from its original asking price of $33 million last year

The home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a den, a private terrace and many more

A New York City penthouse featured in the hit HBO series "Succession" is now on the market for $29 million.

Located at 180 E. 88th Street, the triplex penthouse serves as the home of the fictional character Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong) and was featured in the series' most recent episode.

The home, which is at the top of the tallest tower north of 72nd Street on the East Side, is reportedly being sold for $4 million less than its original asking price last year, according to the New York Post.

The Upper East Side property has 5,508 square feet of living space and an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor space across three levels.

It boasts high ceilings, glass window walls and panoramic views in all directions, including of the iconic Central Park and the cityscape, according to the listing.

Offering "one of the most unique opportunities in the history" of the Big Apple, the home features two living room spaces (one with its own fireplace and wet bar), a huge dining area, an eat-in kitchen, five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and a den that could be converted into a home office or library.

Some of the highlights of the home are its unique, Instagram-worthy sculptural spiral staircase that leads to the second and third levels as well as the private elevator that offers a view of the New York City skyline.

Upon reaching the upper floor, the residents will be greeted by the massive primary suite, which has a gas fireplace, a loggia terrace, a huge dressing room and an ensuite five-fixture bathroom surrounded with glass. It also has heated flooring for chilly weather.

As for the other bedrooms, most have their own floor-to-ceiling windows that offer their own view of the city.

The penthouse also comes with a private 2,100-square-foot rooftop terrace that is 467 feet above street level. It has a gas fireplace and an additional powder room for guests.

The listing described the home as pre-war style that was refreshed to meet modern luxury expectations, as seen in minimalist fixtures that vary from white, gold, brown and gray.

The building itself offers 24/7 security and concierge services as well as recreational amenities such as a fitness studio, soccer pitch, playroom, double-height basketball court, game room and residents' lounge with a catering kitchen. Residents may also purchase wine, residential and bike storage in the building.

Built in 2019, the 48-unit, 50-story building was developed and designed by real estate industry leader Joe McMillan's DDG.