The mansion is located in Brentwood Park, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in L.A.

Richie and Grainge tied the knot late last month at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are now enjoying life as a married couple in a "one-of-a-kind" Los Angeles mansion that they purchased for $26.9 million last summer, only two months after getting engaged.

Sitting on less than an acre of land, the East Coast traditional-style home has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, high ceilings, a custom-designed formal living and dining room, a library and a chef's kitchen, according to The New York Post.

The property was designed by architect Steve Giannetti and spans over 10,700 square feet.

The newlyweds' home was previously owned by United Talent Agency's CEO Jeremy Zimmer, who rebuilt the property to its current modern design. It was originally built during the 1920s.

Located in Brentwood Park — one of L.A.'s most expensive neighborhoods — the home comes with luxe amenities that will make the couple feel like they're on vacation every single day.

The French doors on the main level open to the outdoor living area, which has an expansive lawn and garden for large gatherings, a fire pit, a swimming pool with a poolside cabana, and a spa.

The main home also includes a home theater, where they can enjoy movie nights or binge-watch their favorite series, and a fitness center for workouts.

The living room features fixtures with eye-pleasing colors that give off a relaxing vibe, while the kitchen includes a huge, marble island that can double as a breakfast nook.

The primary suite can be found on the second level of the home. It includes a sitting area, a study/work desk, a spa-like dual bath and expansive dual closets. Half of the room is surrounded by windows, so it has a lot of natural light.

Prior to purchasing this home, Richie and Grainge owned a $17 million Beverly Hills mansion on a street popularly known as "Music Row," where famous musicians such as Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah Carey and Paul McCartney also lived. However, the couple sold the property for $22 million last year.

The 24-year-old fashion designer is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, while her husband is the son of music mogul Lucian Grainge — the CEO of Universal Music Group. Grainge, 29, also founded his own indie record label, 10K Projects.

The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France after two years of dating. Richie and Grainge have a combined net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.